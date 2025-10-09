Perfect Week 6 TNF FanDuel DFS Lineup: Stacking Upside of Jaxson Dart, Jalin Hyatt
There is something beautiful about October football. The crisp air, leaves beginning to fall, teams taking shape, and all four sports fielding games at the same time. Welcome back, hockey, but this is Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are traveling to face the Giants and it may just be an appealing game, much more than originally thought. Given injuries and matchups, we have many great nuggets to explore today on the road to the perfect TNF DFS lineup.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREVIEW - EAGLES VS GIANTS
Do not get too ahead of yourselves here. The Eagles may not blowout the Giants in the way that you are anticipating. The Eagles rank 30th in Total Offense, 25th in Rushing Offense, and 31st in Passing Offense. The one thing they do have going for them is their efficiency. The Eagles are among the best in the NFL with 90 Yards per Touchdown Scored (NFL Average lingers around 110 Yards).
The Eagles do not matchup great against the Giants. Hurts may well air it out on the Giants, but we know that he is not an elite passer. As for the ground game, the Giants are fielding a great, and improving defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter. I would say that this trends to be advantageous to the Giants.
The Giants are giving Jaxson Dart his third start. He looked great in game number one, and bad in game number two. He is also 2-for-2 in losing key wide receivers with Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. This team cannot rely heavily on Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins. They will have to establish the run. I expect this to favor Dart in his scrambling ability, but with a limited ceiling.
By all accounts, this game favors both defenses. I would anticipate a lower scoring game that can favor defenses and kickers in DFS. In this scenario, we can value nuggets that may just need five points to hit over 1x salary.
PERFECT WEEK 6 TNF FANDUEL DFS SHOWDOWN LINEUP
MVP - 1.5X PTS - DeVonta Smith ($14,400)
There are many routes that we can go at the MVP slot. I would rather fade Hurts, Barkley, and Dart. In a lower scoring game, we can hit value best in low-ownership, high-upside matchups. Smith should be MVP-owned in less than 30% of lineups, if not even less. The Giants rank 23rd is passing yards allowed and trends even worse than that considering that teams have been up in games against New York. Hurts will get the ball out fast in passing tonight, favoring the slim-reaper. He is our WR26 this week.
AnyFLEX - Jalen Hurts ($13,600)
As I always state, we will always have a couple highly owned players. It is crucial to make sure that they are safe plays with good upside. Hurts provides that for us. The Giants rushing defense may be strong, but they have not been dominant. I anticipate Hurts to have a ton of scrambling opportunities and designed runs, especially given the moderate struggles of Barkley in the north-to-south game. As we have Smith in our MVP slot, this is also a great stack.
AnyFLEX - Jaxson Dart ($12,200)
Our other highly owned player will be Dart. They should keep it simple for him and I do expect Dart to play much better tonight. Expect many dump-offs and designed runs for Dart. Either they go up, meaning he played well, or they trail resulting in a pass-script. This can be risky, but also rewarding. Dart is among my better values plays per my projections. Trust the math I will.
AnyFLEX - Cam Skattebo ($11,000)
The Giants must lean on Skattebo to have a chance tonight. He is their best playmaker and must be that to have a chance at a win. If Vegas viewed this game as a mis-match, the Giants would be double-digit underdogs. They are not and so, expect the Giants to have some moderate opportunities to move the ball. Skattebo will run and catch the ball and likely would own redzone work given the mismatches of Wan'Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson.
AnyFLEX - Jude McAtamney ($6,600)
In a lower scoring game, field goals become more likely with 3rd down stops. We have our usual kicker metrics for success: Weather, skill, and willingness to settle for three points. Weather is clear with minimal wind. McAtamney, though a low sample size, is 3/3 in his career and is playing over Younghoe Koo. As someone who has watched a lot of Giants football, Daboll will settle for three points every time he can. Points are points to the Giants. For this price, we need to knock two field goals to easily hit value.
AnyFLEX - Jalin Hyatt ($2,200)
This is a prime example of leveraging upside. Hyatt is a big-play threat. Given the Giants limited weapons, they will surely take shots to Hyatt deep down the field. Dart has a good arm and so one deep play has a great chance of happening. If we nail one, we are good to go. If it goes for a touchdown, we may bathe in cash. If neither happens, $2,200 is cheap, and we may still be just fine.