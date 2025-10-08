Dillon Gabriel, Jacory Croskey-Merritt Climb Up Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
Many rookies made the storylines in NFL Week 5. We had Dillon Gabriel make his NFL debut while Jaxson Dart played his second game and many others shined. Unfortunately, we did see Omarion Hampton get injured. This week, we got a look back at Rome Odunze and Matthew Golden. As always, we have much to unpack regarding these young drafted prospects This is your Week 6 rookie stock watch.
NFL ROOKIE STOCK WATCH AFTER WEEK 5
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
The Titans finally got their first win over the Arizona Cardinals. The passing offense does not look to be anything other-wordly, but it is good to see Ward find victory. He had 265 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 1 Interception on Sunday.
Jaxson Dart - Falling
Dart may have looked good in his debut, but not so much down in New Orleans. I will be the first to say that I did not see this coming. However, rookie's struggle from time to time. Dart has 4 interceptions.
Dillon Gabriel - Up
We still have much to see, but Gabriel had a very good looking debut in London. He threw for 190 Yards and 2 Touchdowns.
Shedeur Sanders - Neutral
Kevin Stefanski has not yet named Sanders the QB2. This is very interesting, but I think that Stefanski is just trying to keep Sanders in the film room and not on the field as it fares better for his future.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
Jeanty came off his breakout Week 4 for a mediocre Week 5. Jeanty ran the ball 14 times for 67 Yards. He did catch a season-high 5 balls for 42 yards. Jeanty will have good, and bad weeks all year long.
Omarion Hampton - Low
Hampton went down this week with an ankle injury, placing him on the IR, missing 4 games. He is expected to be back in Week 10, but this is bad news for the Chargers and fantasy managers.
Cam Skattebo - Up
Skattebo really looks to be the main guy in New York. Tyrone Tracy is due back soon, but Skattebo should remain the RB1. His consistent output over the past four weeks proves that he is a solid RB2/FLEX option.
Quinshon Judkins - High
Kevin Stefanski should not on the hot seat. He had Gabriel have a very great debut and Judkins is the core-starter that is breaking off great stats every week. Judkins had 23 carries for 110 yards in Week 5. He has 4.8 yards per carry on the season and is the RB21 despite missing one game.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - High
He is in the role that the coaching staff had stated that he would be. Chris Rodriguez Jr has hardly any work while Croskey-Merritt breaks out. Bill had 14 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns last week.
TreVeyon Henderson - Low
We are patiently awaiting the Henderson breakout. As Antonio Gibson is out for the season, it may come true sooner than later. For now, we must still wait. McDaniels is staying with Stevenson as the lead, north-south back.
Bhayshel Tuten - Low
He may be the solified backup to Etienne, but is comes with lacking value. Tuten has only four carries in each of the last two games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are 4-1 and looking great. The handcuff value is good, but while Etienne plays, Tuten is unplayable.
Woody Marks - Neutral
We had thought that Marks earned the RB1 job, but perhaps not quite yet. Despite a blowout, Chubb out-rushed Marks 11-to-7. His upside still is tremendous.
Brashard Smith - Rising
He is stock is rumbling upwards in Kansas City. Neither Pacheco or Hunt are making statements, so the team is getting Smith slowly involved. He only has 11 touches over the last two weeks, but reports suggest that he can pop at any given time.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Neutral
His workload has remained the same all season long. McMillan lacks a touchdown on his resume, but has at least 8 targets in every game this season.
Emeka Egbuka - Extremely High
We still have not even capped the ceiling on Egbuka. He is the WR3 in fantasy football and had his biggest game so far last week with 7 catches, 163 yards, and 1 touchdown.
Travis Hunter - Neutral
He had the biggest game of his season in Week 5. However, this was just 3 catches, but for 64 yards. Hunter appears a spread option more so than a priority option.
Matthew Golden - Neutral
He continues to stay very involved in this offense, counteracting any bust status. In fact, Golden has his best game in Week 4 with 6 targets for 5 catches and 58 yards. His target share is 13%, but climbing.
Elic Ayomanor - Neutral
It will be hard to value Ayomanor too highly in Tennessee. They may have won, but they are still a bottom tier offense. As Ridley is the WR1, Ayomanor is a hard-to-start WR2.
Tory Horton - Rising
It will be hard to ever start him in fantasy football, but Horton is a great handcuff. Despite lacking starting value, he does have three touchdown in his rookie campaign. The value knock is that he has never exceeded four targets in a game.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
Warren finally got his first career touchdown in Week 5. He is the TE3 and is not looking back. The Colts are legit.
Harold Fannin Jr - High
I projected Fannin to have better value than Njoku, and that is playing out. Fannin also had his first career touchdown in Week 5. He is the TE19 and much better if Njoku ever missed time.
Mason Taylor - Rising
His time was coming soon, and now it has arrived. The Jets targeted Taylor 12 times in Week 5 and he caught 9 of those balls for 67 yards. Taylor is the number two pass-catchers in New York going forward.
Colston Loveland - Low
Until we see anything relevant from this rookie, he is unstartable and in my opinion, un-rosterable.