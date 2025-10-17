Best Week 7 DFS Lineup Stacks Including Pat Mahomes to Rashee Rice and 4 Others
Every single Friday we come in here and try to find the best possible DFS lineup stacks out there. This is going to include a high-scoring offense with high-leverage between a duo of a quarterback and wide receiver. As we well saw last night, Joe Flacco and Ja'Marr Chase would have been a great stack. The same would have gone on Monday Night for Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London on Monday Night. It is not always as easy as it sounds, but will will put pen to paper and try to find these best stacks for this week.
Drake Maye/Hunter Henry
No quarterback in the league is hotter right now than Maye. He has earned himself QB5 status in fantasy football and much deservedly so. His counterpart, Hunter Henry, is the TE9 and they enter into an attractive matchup this week.
Mike Vrabel will get his revenge game on the Titans. Stefon Diggs also could be out, or limited. Henry has the second highest target share on this team and could lead the team this sunday. Do you think that Vrabel won't run up the score on the team that fired him? I am sure that he will. People hold grudges, it is in human nature.
Justin Herbert/Keenan Allen
The Chargers may very well lose this game. In fact, I think that they will lose this game. Regardless, this could be a shootout in LA which favors the passing offenses. We can roll with any Chargers receiver this week, but we will go with Allen given his upside and his DFS pricetag. Allen is cheaper than Johnston and McConkey with much more touchdown opportunity. He is among the highest targeted receivers, per our red zone report. As great as the Colts have been, they are 7th worst against opposing wide receivers.
Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb OR George Pickens
It appears that Lamb is back and in a full workload. We well know that he is as good as Jefferson and Chase when playing in his top form. We like this matchup against the Commanders this week as Prescott is our top DFS quarterback play. For that reason, you might as well stack one of these two players for safe playing.
Jayden Daniels/Deebo Samuel
Samuel is still questionable to play with his ankle injury. However, he trends likely to play as he did last week. As we have stated week-over-week, the Cowboys secondary is abysmal. If you go with Daniels, you must stack a receiver with him. We can go with McCaffrey or Ertz, but Samuel is your highest upside play with the highest target share of them all. Contrary to popular belief, Samuel is still playing elite football and is indeed not washed up.
Pat Mahomes/Rashee Rice
A bold play, indeed, but a play. Rice is back with zero limitations this week. Prior to his 2024 injury, he was among the best receivers in football. Time has passed, but he is young and should seamlessly come right back into the mix. We can anticipate Rice to near a 30% target share. The Chiefs are the biggest favorites of the week and that means — points.