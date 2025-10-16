Fantasy Football Week 7 Red Zone Report: Josh Jacobs, Drake London Trend Upwards
One trend that I have found among fantasy players and bettors is that they lack to dive into red zone statistics. Player A may thrive for the most part, but does he score when they are in close? Trey McBride was a player last year that fit that script. He caught endless balls but never often scored. This goes vice versa for many other players. To find the endzone is to find victory.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET LEADERS
We have a new leader in the clubhouse. St. Brown has a down week, thus elevating Adams to the highest targeted player. What is baffling is that he has caught 2-of-13 targets. This is extremely bad, but I guess the volume offsets the bad.
Keenan Allen remains up on this list as does Pickens. Allen should remain so long as he is healthy. Pickens may not falter too bad with Lamb due back this week. He is a WR2.
We would not think of Shakir as a red zone threat but the Bills love to work in the screen game and get players in space. As for Olave, he seems to trend upwards a slightly.
RED ZONE REPORT - TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
With six touchdowns, St. Brown is going to be hard to catch for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the rest of this list has not changed all that much since last week.
Chase is trending very much upwards with two touchdowns a week ago. Flacco is just what the doctor ordered.
Our surprises on here may include Hollywood Brown and Michael Pittman Jr. They have great chemistry with their quarterbacks so that goes a long way. Expect Brown to take a step back with Rashee Rice back.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET SHARE LEADERS
I could argue that target share is as important as any red zone metric. These players are trusted heavily in their offenses. St. Brown, London, Pickens, Collins, and Waddle are the least surprising.
Doubs is the WR1 until Jayden Reed is back. That remains a fact. Franklin continues to have his college chemistry translate to the NFL, discounting Sutton a bit.
These players all own 50% + target shares which is worth tremendous value as the sample size is growing. No player usually has a target share, in general, over 35%. This is a massive boost.
RED ZONE REPORT - TIGHT ENDS
Tight ends can always be deceiving in fantasy football. Unlike other positions, strategy shifts in the red zone. We see that in this report.
AJ Barner is the leading fantasy scorer in the red zone. Waller the Baller is number two. Dallas Goedert is number three. They are highly trusted and comfortably in the game plan.
No surprise occurs her with Tucker Kraft and Jake Ferguson. They are the safest tight ends in fantasy football, as is Tyler Warren. Zach Ertz and Theo Johnson benefit from team injuries.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TARGETS
Week in and week out, this list should not surprise anyone. For that reason, we will point out only the surprises.
Javonte Williams, Kyren Williams, and Ashton Jeanty have owned notable target shares. This certifies their value as they are not just running backs. They have unexpected pass-catching ability.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TOUCHES
These are the top rushers in the NFL. They will have the lowest odds to score a touchdown every single week.
Josh Jacobs is trending upwards and he should maintain to be high on this list as a high volume ball carrier. On the other hand, Gibbs could see a minor decrease as they are aiming to get Montgomery more involved.
Cam Skattebo is a romance in fantasy football right now. He is up here without being the core starter for all six games. His stock is as high as anyone right now.