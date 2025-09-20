Why Bijan Robinson Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Games
Despite a tough game on the ground in Week 1, Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson left his mark in the pass game, eclipsing 100 yards in six catches. He managed to post the best fantasy performance among running backs in PPR-format leagues with 24.4 fantasy points.
In Week 2, Robinson mustered a much improved showing in the run game. Versus the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson posted 143 rushing yards on 22 carries, and added 25 yards on two receptions in the pass game. Robinson’s 19.8 fantasy points ranked sixth among running backs in Week 2, and could be a trend he manages to build upon over the next few weeks.
Entering Week 3, Robinson is slated to continue his stellar play to start the season, but could see his high level of production continue over the next several games. Here’s why Robinson will continue to dominate in fantasy.
Favorable Schedule, High Volume Project Bijan Robinson To Dominate Fantasy Football Over Next 3 Games
In Week 3, Robinson’s Falcons will square off against a divisional opponent in the Carolina Panthers. The lowly Panthers defense has struggled to open the season, and Robinson could capitalize.
Carolina’s defense ranks 25th in rushing yards and 17th in touchdowns, allowing a 100-yard rusher in Week 1 in Travis Etienne Jr. Though the defense rebounded in Week 2, allowing just 82 yards versus the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta projects to be a nightmare-ish matchup in the trenches.
Robinson’s volume projects for a big day versus a lackluster defensive unit. Through two weeks of action, Robinson ranks sixth in the NFL in touches and third in yards from scrimmage. He’s also tied with Christian McCaffrey for second in receiving yards by a running back (125).
Down the stretch, Robinson is slated to face-off against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, followed by a matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Washington’s defense presents another favorable matchup in the run game, while Buffalo has shown inconsistency against the run.
Last week, Washington’s defense allowed 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground versus the Green Bay Packers. On the other hand, Buffalo’s defense allowed 130 rushing yards and a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Robinson could easily finish the next three games with 20 or more fantasy points in each contest given his efficiency, volume and the consistency of his offensive line.