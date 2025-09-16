Week 3 Running Back Rankings For PPR And Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues
It’s 2025, and while the league may be more pass-happy than ever, you could still make the case that running backs remain the crown jewels of fantasy football. True workhorses are harder to find than they once were, and the position is almost as thin as tight end. But when you land an elite back, the upside is massive—even in PPR formats. There’s a reason that Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyr Gibbs were all selected in the first round of fantasy drafts this season.
With Week 3 kicking off on Thursday when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins, it’s time to look at where each running back stacks up after an exciting first two weeks of the NFL season.
James Cook Surges Into Top 5
Cook finished as the RB2 last week after eclipsing the century mark and scoring two touchdowns in an easy victory over the New York Jets. He now leads the position group after the first two weeks of the season with 47.7 fantasy points in PPR formats, just two points ahead of Christian McCaffrey. The man they call “Jimbo” in Northern New York has tallied 176 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.2 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he’s caught all six of his targets for an additional 61 scoreless receiving yards. Cook is averaging a monstrous 23.9 fantasy points per game and is making the Bills look smart for extending his contract.
In Week 2, Buffalo plays on a short week, as they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Fortunately for Cook, Miami has surrendered the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. And it’s not like the Dolphins have faced spectacular running backs.
Last week, Rhamondre Stevenson ran wild (and produced in the passing game), finishing with over 100 yards from scrimmage. The Dolphins have been victims of short dump-off passes through the early course of this season and while Cook isn’t always involved in the passing game, Buffalo may look to throw a few screens in an attempt to exploit one of Miami’s weaknesses. Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, and Saquon Barkley are the only running backs who are ranked higher than Cook heading into Week 3.
Travis Etienne Is Back As A Top-10 Running Back Option
Through two games of the season, Etienne is the RB9 in PPR formats, averaging a rock-solid 17.8 fantasy points per game. He’s accumulated 214 rushing yards on 30 carries, and is averaging a ridiculously efficient 7.1 yards per carry. While he has yet to find the end zone through the rushing attack, he’s corralled five of his six targets for 31 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. Now that Tank Bigsby has been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles, Liam Cohen has decided to let Etienne feast, even with the emergence of rookie Bhayshul Tuten, who caught a touchdown of his own in Week 2.
In Week 3, Etienne faces a Houston Texans defense that is currently surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Given Etienne’s ability to remain patient in between the tackles while also contributing in the pass game, he’s in prime position to finish in the RB1 conversation yet again.
Chase Brown Ranking Sinks Following Joe Burrow Injury
While fantasy managers have no choice but to start him, perhaps no player saw his value decline more than Brown’s following Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury. Brown is currently the RB24 in PPR formats but with fewer trips to the red zone with Jake Browning under center, Brown is poised to disappoint fantasy owners in Week 3 and beyond.
Although Brown faces a Vikings defense that has been dominated by opposing running backs (third-most fantasy points allowed), Minnesota has simply underperformed on both sides of the ball and I’m anticipating a low-scoring affair in a clash between two backup quarterbacks on Sunday (Carson Wentz Vs. Browning). The worry with Brown is that he’s about to lose his two biggest fantasy lifelines. Browning isn’t likely to pepper him with dump-offs the way Burrow did, and without Burrow under center, this offense simply won’t generate as many goal-line opportunities. We’re not saying you should bench him but fantasy managers will want to temper their expectations.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the NFL’s running backs will fare in Week 3.