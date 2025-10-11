Why Deebo Samuel Is A Fantasy Football League Winner
The Washington Commanders have battled back from injury over the last several weeks, pulling off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Throughout an inconsistent 3-2 start, veteran receiver Deebo Samuel has remained a staple of the offense despite some struggles.
In fantasy football, Samuel has emerged as one of the league’s top wideouts through five games, while Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin has dealt with injuries. Despite entering the season with an ADP of 79.0 with a positional ranking of WR36, according to FantasyPros ADP data.
Entering the season under the radar, Samuel has emerged as one of fantasy’s biggest sleeper breakouts through five games, coming into Sunday’s game versus the Chicago Bears. He posted his third 20.0-point fantasy performance of the season versus the Chargers in Week 5, hauling in eight of his 11 targets for 96 yards with a touchdown.
The team’s top receiver has posted 30 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, adding 46 rushing yards in his versatile role.
Over the next few games, Samuel’s production projects to continue its encouraging trend. Here’s why he’ll finish the season as one of fantasy football’s biggest sleeper breakouts:
Deebo Samuel Is A Fantasy Football League Winner
Entering Week 6, Samuel checks in at WR7 among PPR leagues in fantasy, recording consistent WR1 production through five games of the season. He’s provided a reliable target for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and has cemented a consistent role in the offense.
The Bears are coming into Sunday’s game with the 31st ranked pass defense in the league, presenting another favorable matchup for Washington’s leading receiver. McLaurin has been ruled out ahead of Washington’s Week 6 NFC clash, likely presenting Samuel with notable volume in the pass game once again.
He’ll see another favorable matchup the following week versus the league’s worst pass defense in a divisional matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Samuel has thrived versus inconsistent secondaries to start the season and presents notably favorable touchdown production over the next two games.
As Washington continues to build momentum following a slow start to the season, Samuel will continue to provide a consistent role, offering fantasy owners a safe floor given his volume throughout the team’s 3-2 start.