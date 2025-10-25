Why Derrick Henry Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The Baltimore Ravens have vastly underperformed to start the 2025 season, due to a combination of factors, entering Week 8 with a lowly 1-5 record through their first six games. Star running back Derrick Henry has endured his share of struggles amid the team’s slow start coming off a 1,900-yard campaign in 2024.
Despite his struggles, he managed a solid bounce-back effort versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, posting his second-highest single-game rushing mark of the year thus far. In fantasy, Henry’s production has disappointed owners given his ADP to enter the season.
Henry was selected as one of the top picks in fantasy drafts, but has failed to live up to his ADP, entering Week 8 ranked as RB25 among PPR leagues. The veteran back has managed just three games with 10.0 points or more, and has been limited without quarterback Lamar Jackson joining him in the backfield.
The five-time Pro Bowler has mustered 439 yards and four touchdowns on the ground over 88 carries so far this season.
His fantasy woes aside, Henry still projects to bounce back down the stretch of the season, especially entering a Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears. Considering a favorable matchup, it could be the start of a dominant fantasy run over the next few games. Here’s what leads me to believe Henry will dominate fantasy football in the next few games.
The Bears defense presents an ideal opportunity for Henry to build on a stellar Week 6 effort, during which he racked up 122 yards on 24 carries, a career-high mark in volume. Through six games, Chicago’s run defense ranks 28th in the NFL.
Their defense has let up 120 yards on the ground in five of their first six games, which Henry and Baltimore’s offense could capitalize on despite the team’s struggles. The Ravens are optimistic regarding Jackson’s potential return in Week 8, which could bolster Henry’s argument to dominate over the next few weeks.
Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite over the Bears coming off their Week 7 bye and projects to move the ball efficiently versus a lackluster Chicago run defense. Following the showdown versus the Bears, the Ravens will go on to match up against the Miami Dolphins, which presents another immensely favorable matchup for Henry and Baltimore’s rushing attack.
Miami’s defense ranks among the worst in the league, allowing the most rushing yards of any team through the first seven weeks of the season. As he continues to build momentum, the star back could help the Ravens get their season back on track over the next handful of games. Fantasy owners can bank on Henry’s production versus Chicago and Miami through Week 9.