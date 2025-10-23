Ravens Reignited with Lamar Jackson Expected Back for Week 8
The Baltimore Ravens have underperformed to start the 2025 season, winning just one of their
first six games. Entering Week 8, the team will look for a swift turnaround with the potential
return of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The two-time MVP has missed each of Baltimore’s last two games with a hamstring injury.
Backup signal-caller Cooper Rush has struggled in Jackson’s absence, struggling during an 0-2
stretch for the Ravens. Wednesday presented good news for the Ravens’ offense, as Jackson
returned to practice for the first time since his Week 4 injury.
Though he was limited during Wednesday’s session, his return provides an encouraging update
for the team and Jackson’s fantasy football owners. Through his first four games, Jackson
managed three consecutive top-four finishes among all fantasy quarterbacks, averaging 27.5
points to open the season. He struggled in Week 4 prior to his injury with two turnovers and an
11.7-point outing.
Lamar Jackson Ranked No. 1 QB in Fantasy Football for Week 8
Jackson’s return will be highly anticipated for a Ravens offense that has managed just 13 total
points over his two-game absence. The star quarterback remains questionable, but could be in
play to suit up versus the Chicago Bears coming off Baltimore’s Week 7 bye. Here is a fantasy
football outlook on Baltimore’s offense, pending Jackson’s return:
Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Football Outlook For Week 8
As previously mentioned, the Ravens’ offense has struggled immensely without Jackson. Star
wideout Zay Flowers and veteran running back Derrick Henry have presented the only starting
fantasy candidates, but have also faced their share of struggles without Jackson.
In Week 6, Flowers managed 8.6 points in the team’s 17-3 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles
Rams, marking a season-low among his PPR production. Tight end Mark Andrews has
struggled to sustain consistent production, managing just six catches for 46 yards over the
previous two games.
Henry managed a solid rebound performance versus Los Angeles, racking up 122 yards on the
ground on 24 carries. He added a catch to bring his PPR total to 14.0 points in Week 6,
following a lowly 9.3-point outing in Baltimore’s Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.
Should Jackson manage a return, Baltimore’s offense projects to see somewhat of a
bounce-back effort. The quarterback elevates Baltimore’s ceiling across the board offensively
and should help the team’s fantasy stars rebound after a lackluster stretch in Weeks 5 and 6.
A matchup versus an inconsistent Bears defense could present a favorable matchup for
Jackson and Baltimore’s defense in Week 8, but fantasy owners should continue to monitor
Jackson’s progress throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s game.