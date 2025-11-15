Why Dolphins RB De'Von Achane Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
Miami Dolphins star running back De’Von Achane has been one of the team’s few bright spots amid a 3-7 start to the season. Despite the team’s woes, Achane has remained largely consistent, offering versatile production to Mike McDaniels’ offense amid the unit’s overall struggles, stemming from a combination of inconsistency and injuries.
In fantasy football, Achane has been one of the top players in the NFL this season, entering Week 11 ranked as RB3 among both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Last week, Miami secured its second win in three games in a divisional matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, due in large part to the efforts of Achane.
On the ground, Achane racked up a season-high 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, accounting for roughly 68.8% of the total volume in the backfield. In the passing game, Achane finished the game as Miami’s second-leading receiver behind Jaylen Waddle, hauling in each of his six targets for 51 yards through the air.
Achane totaled a season-high 40.5 fantasy points among PPR leagues, the second-highest mark of any running back this season. Entering Week 11, Achane’s production largely projects to continue for several reasons, as the Dolphins search for their fourth win versus an injury-riddled Washington Commanders squad. Here’s why Achane will dominate fantasy once again in Week 11, and beyond:
One of the NFL’s top running backs will step into a highly favorable matchup versus one of the more inconsistent defensive units in the NFL so far this season. Through 10 games, the Commanders’ defense ranks 24th in run defense, 30th in total yards allowed and 29th in points allowed.
Washington’s point differential over their last four games (-89) is the worst mark of any team in the NFL, a trend that projects to continue with star quarterback Jayden Daniels sidelined once again. Miami’s explosive offense should raise concerns for a struggling Washington defense.
Achane’s fantasy owners can feel confident in another dominant performance in Week 11, but what about the next week? In Week 12, Miami will host the New Orleans Saints, presenting another favorable matchup for Achane and the rest of the Dolphins’ offense. No team in the NFL has been attacked on the ground as much as New Orleans, and for good reason, as the Saints enter Week 11 with the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
McDaniels’ recent identity shift offensively has presented Achane with far greater volume, elevating his already sky-high fantasy football ceiling. The potential first-time Pro Bowler is on pace for nearly 1,900 yards from scrimmage, which would pass Tyreek Hill for second all-time in Dolphins history for a single season behind Ricky Williams’ historic 2002 campaign.