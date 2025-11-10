Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings: De’Von Achane Rises, Garrett Wilson Tumbles
We have been through an exciting 10 weeks of fantasy football so far this season, and the fantasy playoffs are approaching quickly. Some of us need every win we can get, while others should start preparing for their playoff run. That's why we have to start looking ahead to the rest of the season with our fantasy football rest of season rankings.
Matthew Stafford Rises
There wasn't a whole lot of movement with the quarterbacks this week. Now that we know that Jayden Daniels could miss up to six weeks but possibly only three, he tumbled down the rankings to the QB18. His situation is fluid and could drastically change with any given health update. Drake Maye is still stuck at No. 5 behind the proven veterans, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts. Other than that, there was some shifting around with the bottom half of the QB1s with Matthew Stafford on the rise, but no one moved than just a few spots.
De'Von Achane Surges to No. 1
After a monster Week 10, De'Von Achane jumps Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs into the RB3 spot in Half-PPR formats, but the No. 1 spot in PPR leagues. While he doesn't see the volume that CMC does, he's been so much better and more efficient. Both his rushing and receiving efficiency have been great, with his volume still being impressive as well.
We also saw New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson make a huge jump this week, all the way up to the RB22 spot after his breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His performance next week could once again drastically shift his rankings in either direction.
Garrett Wilson Tumbles In Wide Receiver Rankings
The wide receivers didn't see much movement in the top 12. We did have Ja'Marr Chase jump back up to the No. 2 spot after getting past his bye week. Jakobi Meyers climbed back into a WR2 spot after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in receiving this week, while Garrett Wilson is just barely hanging onto a WR2 spot thanks to a banged-up knee and horrific quarterback play. There was a lot more dropping from big names than climbing this week, whether it be due to subpar play, injuries, or just a terrible overall situation.
Brenton Strage Back on the Fantasy Football Radar
With Brenton Strange potentially returning as soon as this week, he climbs backup into the TE1 conversation. Otherwise, there weren't any huge changes this week. However, there is definitely still plenty to debate when it comes to the fringe TE1s this week, with some big names on the outside looking in. This should be one of the more interesting positions for the remainder of the season.