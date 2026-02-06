Why George Holani Could Break the Super Bowl DFS Slate

As the Seattle Seahawks get ready to face off against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, DFS players are trying to assess which players will provide the most value on the slate. Zach Charbonnet’s season-ending injury opens up value in the Seattle backfield, and that door will remain open for this upcoming game. Let’s look at the Seahawks’ running back depth chart and project which backs will handle the workload in the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks’ Running Back Depth Chart

Kenneth Walker III will be the lead back for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He has played his best football of the year during the playoffs, with 38 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle’s two games. Walker III has also added seven receptions for 78 yards through the air. Zach Charbonnet played a significant role, but he was recently placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in the Divisional Round. Charbonnet had 184 carries in the regular season for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 20 receptions for 144 yards in the passing game. Clearly, his absence leaves a big production hole that others will have to fill. Enter George Holani, a second-year running back who had a solid game in the NFC Championship and will look to make his mark in the Super Bowl.

George Holani Fantasy Football Projection

George Holani made the most of his playing time against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. On the ground, Holani managed just three carries for four yards, but he did most of his damage through the air. The second-year player was targeted four times and hauled in three of them for 27 yards.

Looking at the snap count in the NFC Championship game, the volume split was surprisingly closer than expected. Kenneth Walker III played 42 snaps, which amounted to 63% of the offensive plays. Holani played 23 snaps, which totaled 34% of the offensive snaps. The Seahawks will likely maintain a similar role for both running backs in the Super Bowl.

George Holani is priced very cheap for the upcoming DFS slate. On DraftKings, the running back is priced at a $2,400 salary, while FanDuel has him priced a bit higher at $4,400. Considering his projected volume in the Seattle offense, look for Holani to exceed value in DFS contests. If he hauls in enough receptions or even scores a touchdown, he has a great chance to break the slate.

