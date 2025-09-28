Why Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Is A Fantasy Football League Winner
Cam Skattebo has been one of the best rookie running backs in fantasy football over the past few weeks. The New York Giants rookie entered the season with a favorable ADP of 97.0 according to FantasyPros, and has already provided immense value for fantasy owners through three games.
Skattebo has shown gradual progression through his first three games, seeing a rise in touches and production. In Week 3, he recorded 24.1 points in PPR leagues versus the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing the week as RB5 in fantasy.
His production for his value during the draft process has helped him become a league-winner to this point of the young season, as he’s outperformed his positional ADP of RB34. Entering Week 4, coming off a 121-yard performance, Skattebo and the Giants are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers.
The rookie has already carved out a significant role in New York’s rushing attack, and has taken over as the feature back following an absence to Tyrone Tracy Jr. Given Tracy will be sidelined on Sunday, Skattebo’s encouraging volume should remain consistent versus the Chargers this weekend. Here’s a look at what makes him a league-winner for Week 4:
Cam Skattebo Is A League Winner Week 4 And Beyond
An undefeated Chargers team presents a tough task for New York in Week 4. The Giants offense has sputtered at times to start the season, but the rushing attack has shown upside with Skattebo’s expanded role.
In his first start in Week 3, Skattebo saw 10 of the 27 carries (37%) in the run game and was efficient with his touches. He also found the end zone in the second quarter. In the pass game, he finished as the team’s leader in both receptions and yards, catching six of his eight targets for 61 yards.
Skattebo has also carved out touches near the goal line, entering Week 4 with rushing touchdowns in each of his two previous games.
Despite a tough matchup, Skattebo’s promising volume presents reason for optimism for his fantasy owners. Without Tracy, Skattebo could see another notable bump in touches versus the Chargers, as the Giants work to take the weight off of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in his first start.
Over the past two weeks, Skattebo has exceeded fantasy projections by a total of 22.6 PPR points, a trend he’s slated to continue going forward. With Dart set to take over, New York's offense could lean on the run with greater frequency over coming weeks.