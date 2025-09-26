Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 4: Chase Brown Vs. Cam Skattebo
Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and some of fantasy football’s top running backs are looking for big-time performances over the weekend. Some fantasy owners could be forced to choose between Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown and New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.
Brown’s Bengals will take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, coming off a 48-10 loss versus the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati’s offense struggled in the absence of star quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals logged just 171 total yards on offense, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on the ground.
On the other hand, Skattebo and the Giants suffered a 22-9 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, New York’s rushing attack managed 130 yards over 27 carries, but the pass game struggled to find its footing.
As fantasy owners prepare for Week 4 of the regular season, here’s who should get the start between Skattebo and Brown this weekend.
The Case For Chase Brown
Chase Brown has seen consistent volume through three games of action, despite the struggles of Cincinnati’s offense. His 47 carries account for 77% of the carry-share in the Bengals backfield. He’s also third on the team in targets through three games.
Cincinnati’s offense could lean on the run game matched up versus a stout Denver defense, given a lackluster performance from the Bengals passing attack in Week 3. Brown projects to see consistent volume with Joe Burrow’s extended absence.
The Case Against Brown
The Bengals rushing attack has been one of the most inefficient units in the NFL through Week 3. Brown’s 2.0 yards per carry ranks last among starting running backs. His production has been among the worst in fantasy football despite his high ADP.
Denver’s defense won’t present an easy matchup either. While Brown’s volume should be consistent, his production is anything but certain. The Bengals’ lead back is coming off a 10-carry, three-yard performance in Week 2, one of the worst in the league. This paired with Denver’s front could spell disaster for Brown’s fantasy owners in Week 4.
The Case For Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo’s production over the past few weeks has made this argument an easy one to make. The Giants rookie has found the endzone twice in as many games, since Week 2, and has carved out a notable role in the pass game. His gradual rise is another encouraging sign for fantasy owners.
In arguably his toughest matchup of the season versus the Chiefs defense in Week 3, Skattebo ran for 60 yards in 10 carries, found the endzone on the ground, and added six catches for 61 yards in the pass game. His 24.1 PPR points ranked fifth among fantasy running backs in Week 3.
The Case Against Skattebo
New York’s test doesn’t get any easier in Week 4. After suffering a 22-9 loss versus Kansas City, the Giants are set to match up against their second consecutive AFC West opponent when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles’ front will present a tough individual matchup for Skattebo in the run game.
Through three games, the Chargers have allowed the third-fewest points and the eighth fewest yards per game. The run defense ranks eighth in yards and ninth in touchdowns, which could cast doubt over the sustainability of Skattebo’s production.
The Final Verdict
Skattebo makes the most sense here. Cincinnati’s offense appears destitute without Burrow leading the way, and even prior to his injury, the run game has faced its struggles. There’s real reason for concern for Brown’s production behind a lackluster Bengals offensive line, while Skattebo has grown encouraging progression in both volume and production on a week-to-week basis to start the season.
Despite a tough matchup versus the Chargers, Skattebo’s explosiveness has earned him the lead role in New York’s backfield with Tyrone Tracy sidelined with injury. Skattebo’s volume and upside in the passing attack present plenty of reason for optimism, especially when considering his rise in output over the past two games.