Why Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson Is A Fantasy Football League Winner
The New York Giants endured a tough start to the season, posting a 0-3 record in their first three games and suffering a massive blow with a season-ending injury to star wideout Malik Nabers. In his absence, the Giants have surged, thanks to the efforts of an emerging offensive trio made up of rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo and fourth-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The budding wideout has shown gradual progression through each of his first three seasons, but is on pace for a significant breakout effort this season. Entering Week 8, Robinson ranks among the top-15 wideouts in the NFL in yards and is coming off two straight games with 80 yards through the air.
Through seven games, Robinson has racked up 35 catches for 446 yards and two touchdowns over 53 targets. His reception, target and receiving yard marks each lead all Giants pass-catchers.
New York will hope for continued effort from Robinson as the team gears up for a crucial matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. In fantasy, owners with Robinson in their lineups have seen encouraging production from the emerging receiver over the last two games, managing 20.4 PPR points in Week 6, followed up by a 15.5-point outing last week. Here’s what makes Robinson one of fantasy football’s top sleepers and a potential league winner down the stretch of the season:
Wan’Dale Robinson Is A League Winner In Fantasy Football
Robinson entered the season with an ADP of 183 among PPR leagues and a positional ranking of WR63, according to FantasyPros’ data. Through seven games, he’s vastly outperformed his expectations after coming into the year as New York’s WR2 behind Nabers.
He enters Week 8 averaging over 13.0 PPR points per game, which ranks 27th among all wide receivers in fantasy. Robinson has managed a greater average than other notable receivers, including Nico Collins, Jaylen Waddle and A.J. Brown.
He’s also expected to continue a promising streak of production versus the Eagles. In Week 6, he managed six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, posting his second-highest scoring mark of the fantasy season so far.
Philadelphia’s defense has endured their share of struggles, entering Sunday’s game with the league’s 21st-ranked passing defense, presenting a favorable matchup for one of fantasy’s top receivers over the past few weeks. Robinson’s fantasy owners can depend on his production entering a crucial stretch of the season.