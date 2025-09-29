Malik Nabers Injury Breakdown: Star WR Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season
The New York Giants suffered a colossal loss in the team’s first victory of the season. New York took down the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 at home, but were dealt a massive blow in the receiving corps.
Star receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field during Sunday afternoon’s game, leaving in the second quarter with a knee injury. On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that further evaluation revealed a torn ACL, leaving Nabers sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Despite the injury, New York managed a victory in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s NFL debut. The Giants leaned heavily on the run after suffering a major blow to the offense’s passing attack. New York mustered just 119 yards through the air, with six different receivers catching a pass.
Here’s a breakdown of Nabers’ injury and the fantasy football outlook for the remainder of the Giants’ offense.
Malik Nabers Out For Season With Torn ACL
Entering the season, Nabers was one of the highest-drafted receivers in fantasy. The star wideout entered the season with an ADP of 8.0 and a positional ranking of WR4 among PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros data.
He opened the season with a five-catch, 71-yard day versus the Washington Commanders in the season opener prior to a Week 2 breakout. In a shootout loss versus the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers caught nine of his 13 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Nabers struggled in fantasy in Week 3 with two catches for 13 yards and posted just two catches for 20 yards before his injury on Sunday.
The loss of Nabers will be detrimental to those who spent first-round picks on the star wideout during draft season, myself included, but his injury will certainly elevate the fantasy stock for his fellow receivers in New York’s group of pass-catchers.
New York Giants Offense Fantasy Outlook
The Giants notably leaned on the run in Dart’s first start. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo recorded 79 yards on 25 carries, a notable rise in volume compared to past weeks. Dart added 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while veteran running back Devin Singletary added 28 yards.
Skattebo’s stock likely takes the biggest leap in wake of Nabers’ injury. The rookie back has been on the rise over the past several weeks and could see his stock take another jump with an expanded role as the Giants’ offense shifts its focus.
In the receiving corps, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton likely become start candidates as the two leading options in New York’s pass game. Robinson notably recorded 28.2 fantasy points with an eight-catch, 142-yard performance versus Dallas in Week 2.
Slayton led the team in catches in yards during Sunday’s win despite the passing attack taking a back seat to a red-hot run game.
Nabers’ injury will have lasting effects on New York’s offense as the Giants prepare to finish the season without their biggest weapon offensively.