Why Jahmyr Gibbs Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The Detroit Lions are entering Week 10 of the NFL season looking to build on a 5-3 start through the first half of their season. Entering Sunday afternoon, the Lions will take on the Washington Commanders in a favorable matchup for Detroit’s backfield following a quiet day in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs was limited to a season-low 28 yards from scrimmage over 12 total touches. From a fantasy football perspective, Gibbs’ 4.3 PPR points also marked a season-low, as the star back looks to right the ship versus a lowly Commanders defense on Sunday.
Gibbs has offered notable fantasy production for much of the season prior to his Week 9 struggles, emerging with a 35.3-point effort in Week 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prior to the team’s bye the following week. Gibbs racked up 218 yards from scrimmage, finding the end zone twice on the ground.
Fantasy owners are hopeful Gibbs can re-capture this level of production through the second half of the season, as playoff seeding begins to cement itself down the stretch. Here’s why I’m confident the Lions’ former first-round pick will dominate fantasy football over the next several games.
Jahmyr Gibbs Will Dominate Fantasy Football
Detroit’s Week 10 matchup versus Washington presents an immediate opportunity for Gibbs to bounce back following a lowly performance in his last time out. The Lions’ RB1 has cemented his role, entering the weekend as the NFL’s 13th-leading rusher, averaging nearly five yards per carry this season. Gibbs is leading Detroit’s backfield with 113 carries, to David Montgomery’s 89 attempts on the ground.
Washington’s 22nd-ranked run defense presents a favorable matchup for one of the best backfield tandems in the NFL, headlined by Gibbs. The Commanders have allowed at least 140 rushing yards in four of their last five games entering Sunday’s contest.
Through their first eight games, Detroit ranks top-10 among all rushing attacks, posting 125.1 yards on the ground per week. Gibbs has played a significant role in the Lions’ success on the ground, averaging nearly 70 rushing yards through his first eight games. He’s also managed notable production in the passing game with 29 receptions out of the backfield, ranking third among Detroit’s group of pass-catchers. Gibbs has caught a pass in every game this season, increasing his stock among PPR leagues.
Despite his season-low performance in Week 8, Gibbs’ fantasy owners can be confident in his re-emergence over the next several weeks with dominant fantasy production.