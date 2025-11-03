Jahmyr Gibbs Busts, Drake London Explodes, More Week 9 Fantasy Football Storylines
Our ninth football Sunday is now behind us, and all we have left this week is Monday Night Football. However, before we start to look forward, we need to look back. This is our fantasy football week in review for Week 9.
Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Rookie Colston Loveland broke out in this game, catching six passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
- Tee Higgins was the top weapon for the Bengals in this game, catching seven of his nine targets for 121 yards and two TDs.
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
- Aaron Jones has clearly re-established himself as the top running back in Minnesota, rushing for 78 yards and adding two yards through the air. However, he did leave the field with an injury in this one.
- Jahmyr Gibbs struggled mightily in this game. Only managing to rush for 25 yards on 2.8 yards per carry and tack on three yards through the air.
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
- Rico Dowdle is the true RB1 in Carolina. He carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards and two TDs. Hubbard saw just five carries.
- Romeo Doubs was far and away the top wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, catching seven of 10 targets for 91 yards. This did come with Tucker Kraft exiting with a knee injury.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans
- Quentin Johnston was back to being the Chargers' best fantasy option in Week 9, catching four passes for 53 yards and a TD.
- Rookie Elic Ayomanor was the Titans' top pass catcher, grabbing three of six targets for 46 yards.
Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots
- Drake London had a monster game, catching nine passes for 118 yards and three TDs.
- TreVeyon Henderson served as the Pats' top running back, rushing for 55 yards on 14 carries and catching four of six targets for 32 yards.
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
- Christian McCaffrey saw a ton of touches in this game once again. He carried the ball 28 times for 106 yards and a TD, and caught five of six targets for 67 yards and a TD.
- Devin Singletary carried the ball eight times for 43 yards in this game, while Tyrone Tracy Jr rushed just five times for 18 yards.
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jonathan Taylor finally had a down game this week, rushing for just 45 yards on 14 carries.
- Calvin Austin III was the Steelers' leading receiver in this game, catching five of six targets for 56 yards.
Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans
- RJ Harvey got a good amount of passing work, catching five passes for 51 yards and a TD.
- Nick Chubb and Woody Marks once again split carries, with Chubb getting 11 and Marks getting 10.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders
- With Travis Hunter out, Parker Washington was the Jags' top receiver, catching eight of nine targets for 90 yards.
- Brock Bowers was back and looked healthy. He caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three TDs.
New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams
- Taysom Hill was the Saints' top rusher with four carries for 30 yards. If Alvin Kamara doesn't get traded this week, his fantasy owners are in trouble.
- Davante Adams continues to score TDs, finding the end zone two more times in this game.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
- Kareem Hunt was the clear lead back, getting 11 carries and two targets, while Brashard Smith saw just three carries and one target.
- Dalton Kincaid was the top pass-catcher for the Bills in Week 9, catching six passes for 101 yards and a TD.
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders
- Sam Darnold had a huge game, throwing for 330 yards and four TDs.
- Jayden Daniels suffered a serious arm injury in this game. We are still waiting on all the details, but it's feared that it could cost him extended time.