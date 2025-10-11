Why Javonte Williams Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The Dallas Cowboys have gotten out to a modest start this season, enduring their share of notable injuries. Despite inconsistent play from the offense at times, running back Javonte Williams has emerged as a bright spot in the backfield.
In fantasy football, Williams has posted consistent production through a 2-2-1 start for Dallas, entering Week 6 as one of the league’s leading rushers. In Week 5, Williams ran the ball 16 times for 135 yards, with a touchdown on the ground and a second in the pass game. His 26.9 fantasy points among PPR leagues ranked third among running backs across the league.
Coming into a Week 6 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, Williams will look to build on a notable start to the season as the team works to build momentum. Fantasy owners can count on Williams’ fantasy production going forward, especially in the immediate future. Here’s why Williams will continue his streak of production and dominate fantasy football over the next few games:
Javonte Williams Will Dominate Fantasy Over Next Several Weeks
Williams has emerged as one of fantasy football’s top backs to start the season, entering Week 6 ranked as RB3 in PPR. Over the next few weeks, Williams could take another leap in production with two consecutive favorable matchups over the next few weeks.
The Panthers are coming into Sunday’s with a run defense that ranks in the bottom-half of the league through five games. Dallas’ offense presents one of the unit’s tougher matchups in what projects to be a high-scoring game, considering the Cowboys’ defensive inconsistency to start the year.
Williams has thrived in high-scoring matchups so far this season, carving out consistent volume with a cemented role in Dallas’ offense. The North Carolina product sees the vast majority of the workload in Dallas’ backfield, and rightfully so. Through five games, Williams has averaged 5.7 yards per carry, which ranks fourth among qualifying backs in the NFL this season. He’s also found the end zone five times in as many games, offering significant touchdown production for fantasy owners.
Following Sunday’s game versus Carolina, Dallas will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7, which presents another favorable matchup against the league’s 17th-ranked run defense. Each of the next two matchups present safe floors for production with immensely high ceilings for one of the NFL’s biggest breakouts.
Fantasy owners should remain confident in Williams’ fantasy performance for one of the league’s best offenses.