Why Josh Jacobs Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The Green Bay Packers have produced one of the top offensive units in the NFL to start the season, headlined by a stellar passing attack backed by a consistent run game spearheaded by veteran running back Josh Jacobs. Over the past two weeks, Jacobs has dominated fantasy football and projects to continue such a trend over the next handful of games.
The Packers are entering a Week 7 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, looking to build a win streak coming off a 27-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. During the win, Jacobs racked up 150 total yards on 23 touches, finding the end zone for two of Green Bay’s three touchdowns.
Two weeks prior, he racked up 157 yards on 26 touchdowns, posting another two-touchdown performance. During that span, Jacobs managed two top-three performances among all running backs in fantasy football, his first two games of the season with more than 20.0 PPR points.
Coming into a matchup versus the NFL’s 24th-ranked defense in yards allowed, Jacobs projects to continue his stretch of dominance as the Packers set their sights on the Pittsburgh Steelers following this week. Here’s why he’ll continue to dominate over the next two weeks.
Josh Jacobs Will Dominate Fantasy Football
During his rapid rise in fantasy football rankings, Jacobs has emerged with three consecutive performances with 45 or more receiving yards. Monitoring his production through the air, the Packers back is on pace for 598 receiving yards this season, which would mark a new career-high.
His receiving production should be widely encouraging for fantasy owners, as Green Bay’s passing game has struggled to find consistent production throughout the pass-catching group, something the star back has consistently offered over the past three games. Not only could this be a game-changer for his fantasy stock going forward, it could add a new dynamic to an already explosive Packers offense.
Back-to-back matchups versus inconsistent defensive units also works in Jacobs’ favor over the next few weeks. Aside from a Cardinals defense that ranks in the bottom-half of the league, the Packers will square off versus a Steelers defensive unit that allowed a season-high 142 rushing yards versus Cincinnati on Thursday night.
Entering Week 7, Jacobs is averaging 71.8 rushing yards per game, the 10th-highest mark in the league. His consistent production, paired with a cemented role as the feature three-down back in Green Bay’s offense makes him a highly sought after fantasy asset.
Fantasy owners can be confident in Jacobs’ production in the immediate future as he enters a favorable stretch of matchups following his two best performances of the season.