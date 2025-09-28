Why Omarion Hampton Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
Omarion Hampton burst onto the scene with a breakout performance in Week 3, finding the endzone for his first NFL touchdown. In the Los Angeles Chargers’ win over the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh leaned on his rookie running back, and Hampton’s fantasy owners reaped the benefits.
In the win, Hampton dominated the touches out of the backfield, recording 19 of the team’s 28 carries in the run game. The rookie also emerged with surprising production in the pass game. Hampton caught six of his seven targets for 59 yards, which ranked third among Chargers pass-catchers.
HIs breakout campaign was a welcome sight for fantasy owners after disappointing performances in back-to-back games to start the season prior to Week 3. Entering Week 4, Hampton projects to continue building on his breakout. Here’s why the rookie should dominate fantasy football over the next several games:
Omarion Hampton Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over Next 3 Games
Coming off a 24.9-point performance in fantasy and an RB4 finish among backs in Week 3, Hampton should continue his streak of production in a matchup versus the New York Giants in Week 4. Through three games, New York’s defense ranks 31st in the NFL in run defense, presenting a favorable matchup for the rookie.
Through three games, New York has allowed 460 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Given he gashed a stout Broncos defense for 70 yards on the ground, he could post greater efficiency with similar volume in the run game. But his volume hasn’t been a problem. Through three games, Hampton is firmly in the RB1 spot in the Chargers' backfield. He’s seen 42 of the 79 (53%) rushes from the Chargers on the season entering Week 4’s matchup.
After New York, Los Angeles will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5, which presents another favorable matchup for Hampton on the ground.
His receiving volume in Week 3 is another encouraging sign for a budding fantasy star. Hampton took over the backfield target share against Denver with eight looks in the Chargers’ passing attack.
Hampton’s promising Week 3 showing could be the start of a significant fantasy run from the rookie back.