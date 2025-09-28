Fantasy Sports

Why Omarion Hampton Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks

Here's why Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton will dominate fantasy football.

Ethen Hutton

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a first down in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a first down in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Omarion Hampton burst onto the scene with a breakout performance in Week 3, finding the endzone for his first NFL touchdown. In the Los Angeles Chargers’ win over the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh leaned on his rookie running back, and Hampton’s fantasy owners reaped the benefits. 

In the win, Hampton dominated the touches out of the backfield, recording 19 of the team’s 28 carries in the run game. The rookie also emerged with surprising production in the pass game. Hampton caught six of his seven targets for 59 yards, which ranked third among Chargers pass-catchers. 

HIs breakout campaign was a welcome sight for fantasy owners after disappointing performances in back-to-back games to start the season prior to Week 3. Entering Week 4, Hampton projects to continue building on his breakout. Here’s why the rookie should dominate fantasy football over the next several games: 

Omarion Hampton Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over Next 3 Games

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) after a first down in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming off a 24.9-point performance in fantasy and an RB4 finish among backs in Week 3, Hampton should continue his streak of production in a matchup versus the New York Giants in Week 4. Through three games, New York’s defense ranks 31st in the NFL in run defense, presenting a favorable matchup for the rookie. 

Through three games, New York has allowed 460 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. 

Given he gashed a stout Broncos defense for 70 yards on the ground, he could post greater efficiency with similar volume in the run game. But his volume hasn’t been a problem. Through three games, Hampton is firmly in the RB1 spot in the Chargers' backfield. He’s seen 42 of the 79 (53%) rushes from the Chargers on the season entering Week 4’s matchup. 

After New York, Los Angeles will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5, which presents another favorable matchup for Hampton on the ground. 

His receiving volume in Week 3 is another encouraging sign for a budding fantasy star. Hampton took over the backfield target share against Denver with eight looks in the Chargers’ passing attack. 

Hampton’s promising Week 3 showing could be the start of a significant fantasy run from the rookie back. 

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/DFS