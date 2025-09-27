Bold Predictions for Rookies Matthew Golden and Omarion Hampton and Three Veterans in Week 4
It's almost NFL Sunday in Week 4, and we are ready to swing for the fences with some hot takes. These are our boldest predictions for this weekend's games.
Geno Smith is a Top 3 QB in Week 4
Smith is a quarterback we are high on this week, going up against a battered Chicago Bears secondary. They are still missing their two top corners, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. While Smith has been a QB1 this season, currently coming in as the QB12 overall, he has very much flown under the radar in doing so. He won't be under the radar this week when he finishes as a top-three fantasy QB overall.
Jake Browning Fails to Reach 100 Yards in Week 4
Things were really bad for the Bengals' offense last week, and we don't see anything improving on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Browning is going to have to go into Denver on prime time and deal with that defense. This is going to get very ugly, very fast. As a backup quarterback, he already has an uphill battle, but that offensive line in Cincy is a legitimate health hazard. It is holding back the entire offense. In this one, Browning will not even pass for 100 yards.
Omarion Hampton Finishes as the RB1 Overall in Week 4
This week will be the rookies' coming-out party. He is going to see all the volume in a potential blowout against the New York Giants' defense. We are excited to see him get the start and serve as a true bell-cow option. The combination of the volume and the matchup is enough to make him the fantasy RB1 overall in Week 4.
JK Dobbins Leads the League in Rushing in Week 4
As bad as the Bengals' offense is, their defense may be just as bad, if not worse. They struggle to stop anybody from doing anything that they want to do. At least with Joe Burrow under center, there was the threat of a high-scoring game, so teams had to score points to keep up. With Browning at the helm, the Broncos are just going to run it over and over and find plenty of success in doing so. This game is going to get out of hand early, and Dobbins will be the biggest beneficiary for fantasy purposes. Enough so that he will have the most rushing yards of any running back in the league.
Matthew Golden Finishes as a WR1 in Week 4
This will be the breakout game we have been waiting for from the rookie on Sunday Night Football. We got a glimpse at what he can do last week, when he caught all four of his targets for 52 yards, and added three carries for nine yards. This week, he will serve as the WR1 with Jayden Reed still sidelined and take full advantage of the best possible matchup in the league against the Dallas Cowboys. They can't stop giving up big plays in the passing game, and Golden is the player on this offense with by far the most big-play ability. He'll be a WR1 this week.