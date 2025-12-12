Why Shedeur Sanders Could Be A Sneaky Sleeper In The Fantasy Football Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns have found a glimpse of momentum offensively after making a change at quarterback. Following a promising debut, highly touted rookie Shedeur Sanders won the starting job for the remainder of the season, showing tremendous flashes over his first few NFL games.

Sanders entered the season third on Cleveland’s depth chart after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, prior to the team’s decision to trade veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sanders backed up fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel for much of the season before earning his first start after the Oregon product sustained a concussion.

Over his three games as the starter, Sanders has completed 57% of his passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led the team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first start, snapping a three-game skid.

His success has translated to fantasy football, where he posted his best performance of the season in Week 14. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, adding a fourth touchdown on the ground despite a narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans. His 34.5 fantasy points were good enough for a QB2 finish in Week 14, trailing only reigning MVP, Josh Allen. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, here’s what makes Sanders a potential sleeper for lineups in need of quarterback help:

Shedeur Sanders Setting The Table For Fantasy Playoff Run With Dominant Week 14 Performance

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Browns offense will face a tough test as they prepare to go on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Though the Bears enter the week with an intimidating 9-4 record on the year, Chicago’s 21st-ranked pass defense presents a favorable individual matchup for Cleveland’s passing attack, spearheaded by its rookie signal-caller.

Sanders will look to build on his best performance to date in Week 14 with another strong showing versus the Bears. Chicago’s defense has endured its struggles as of late, allowing 999 total yards over their last three games. Considering Sanders’ success pushing the ball down the field, he could be in for another big day in Week 15.

The rookie has provided a valuable spark for the Browns’ offense, picking up chunk gains in the passing attack. Through his first three starts, he completed eight passes of 30 or more yards, which the Bears’ defense has allowed at times this season. Entering Week 15, Sanders is rostered in roughly just 15% of leagues according to FantasyPros’ data, adding to his case as one of fantasy’s biggest sleepers as the playoffs approach.

