NFL Week 14 Fantasy Winners & Losers: Shedeur Sanders Shines, Patrick Mahomes Flops

Week 14 of the NFL season is in the books, and the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.

Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.

Week 14 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 15, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.

MVPs of the Week - Josh Allen, Michael Wilson & Jahmyr Gibbs

This week, we have a trio of MVPs, so leaving it to choose one would be a disservice to the performances of the other two. Allen, Wilson and Gibbs each scored 37+ fantasy points, as they were among the highest scorers this week. Allen (37.84 FP) led the Bills past the Bengals in a thriller while putting up a 251-3-0 (YDS, TD, INT) line through the air and a 9-78-1 line on the ground. Wilson (37.2 FP) recorded a monstrous 11-142-2 receiving line despite the Cardinals being blown out by the Rams. Finally, Gibbs (37 FP) posted a 12-43-3 rushing line and caught 7-of-7 targets for 77 yards through the air in the Lions’ Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

Bust of the Week - Patrick Mahomes

There were plenty of directions to go with this award. Chris Olave, Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Daniels, Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson all scored six fantasy points or less. DJ Moore even put up one catch for -4 yards despite Rome Odunze being sidelined. However, Mahomes posted what was arguably his worst performance as a pro on Sunday night. He completed 14-of-33 passes for 160 yards while throwing zero touchdowns and three interceptions. The only thing that saved his day, from a fantasy perspective, was his seven rushes for 59 yards. Mahomes scored 6.3 fantasy points and likely destroyed many managers’ playoff hopes.

Rookie of The Week - Shedeur Sanders

Sanders became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 300 yards this season. The best part is that he achieved the milestone in just his third start. Sanders was the second-highest scoring QB on the week behind Josh Allen, as he scored 33.46 points while accounting for four total touchdowns. The former Colorado Buffalo completed 23-of-42 passes for 364 yards with three of his TDs coming through the air. Say what you want about Sanders, but he has officially had the most impressive performances of any rookie this season. His performance earned him a spot on my early Week 15 waiver wire adds column.

Bounce-Back Player of The Week - J.J. McCarthy

A fellow rookie quarterback in McCarthy deserves some love as well. “Nine,” as McCarthy has been notoriously referred to as, struggled mightily in his return from a high-ankle sprain. The former first-round pick threw just four touchdowns to seven interceptions in four starts before suffering a concussion and missing Week 13. He struggled with accuracy and virtually every other aspect of playing QB. He was even clowned all over social media. However, he returned this week and led the Vikings to a 31-0 win over the Commanders. McCarthy completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he was turnover-free and notched a respectable 20.42 fantasy points.

