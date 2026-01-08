Wide Receiver DFS Values on Wild Card Weekend Featuring Luther Burden & Jayden Reed

Our season-long fantasy leagues may be done, but there are still a ton of DFS slates available to play on DraftKings. In order to win on DraftKings, you have to find value in the players you place in your lineup. One of the positions that holds the most potential value are the wide receivers. These are the top wide receiver values for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

DraftKings Price: $4,600

Burden has become a major piece of the Bears' offense in the back half of the season. Aside from last week, when he saw just four targets, he had seen at least five targets in each of his last seven games of the season. He has shown a ton of upside. In Week 17, he caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. The potential return of Rome Odunze is a bit concerning; however, he will be returning after an extended absence from a foot injury he's already re-aggravated once just warming up, and still isn't even a lock to play. We are willing to roll the dice on Burden this week.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,500

Coker has come on strong late in the season. Over the past five games, he has scored three touchdowns and reached at least 47 yards in four of those five games. He's consistently been seeing about four to six targets every week. In Week 18, he caught six of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. When Coker faced the Rams on November 30, he caught four of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,300

Boutte is far from consistent, but has flashed his upside this season with both a 100-yard game and a multi-touchdown game. In 14 games this season, he has posted 551 yards and six touchdowns. On any given week, he can serve as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver and the top target of potential NFL MVP Drake Maye.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,000

Reed hasn't been able to put it all together this season, but we know what he is capable of. Injuries to himself and starting quarterback Jordan Love have really limited his production and upside this season. However, the duo will be back together this weekend, and Reed could immediately step back in as Love's favorite target. Outside of Puka Nacua and Nico Collins this week, it wouldn't shock us at all if Reed finished above all the other fantasy wideouts. Nevertheless, he comes at this price because he could also finish as the WR3 on his own team.

Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Bourne is the perfect DFS option, especially in GPP tournaments. It doesn't look like Ricky Pearsall is a lock to play, and he certainly won't be close to 100 percent. We have seen Bourne's big-play upside and ability to serve as a key piece of the offense. We like the matchup against the Eagles, who are better at locking up top wideouts than the other options on the outside.

