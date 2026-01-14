Christian Kirk, Brandin Cooks & 3 More Wide Receiver Divisional Round DFS Values

Season-long fantasy football has come to an end, and fantasy playoff league rosters are already set. But don't fret, we still have a ton of DFS fantasy football options on DraftKings. The key to DFS tournaments is to get the most production out of your lineup based on their value. The wide receivers are a key position to hit on in DFS tournaments, and the position where you can find the most value. These are our DFS wide receiver value rankings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

DraftKings Price: $4,100

With the Texans' star wide receiver, Nico Collins, expected to be sidelined for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs due to a concussion he suffered last week, it opens up a massive opportunity for the rest of the Houston wideouts.

Christian Gonzalez will likely be on Jayden Higgins, so another wide receiver will have to step up. We are betting it will be Kirk who steps up and has a big game, after being the pass-catcher who stepped up last week. With Collins exiting early in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, he caught eight of nine targets for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,500

The Rams' wide receivers have an outstanding matchup against the Chicago Bears this week, which they should be able to take full advantage of. DraftKings has them ranked at 31st of 32 teams against the position. We went with Adams over Puka Nacua because this is about value, and Nacua is the most expensive wide receiver at $9,000. Adams has a ton of touchdown upside and is a fantastic value at this price.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,300

We have seen Stefon Diggs fall off a cliff late in seasons going back four years now. He was once again shut down last week, and this week he'll be locked up by Derek Stingley Jr. Someone else is going to have to step up. We are banking on Boutte, who has the most upside and caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42-yarder last week. At this price, he's a steal.

Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $4,400

It's once again unlikely that Ricky Pearsall plays this week. That will once again open the door for Robinson. He has a tough matchup, but last week he caught six of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown. With Kittle and Pearsall out, we are willing to roll the dice on Robinson despite the matchup.

Brandin Cooks, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,000

We are willing to admit the risk in starting Cooks, but after the past few weeks, he has to be in your lineup at this low price. In his past two games, he has totaled seven receptions for 159 yards. The Denver Broncos are a tough matchup; however, with their top cornerbacks, including Patrick Surtain II, it's the wide receivers down the depth chart, like Cooks, who will have to step up. Especially with the injuries last week to Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers.

