Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers’ Injuries Open Door for Bills Deep Sleeper vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills continue to be decimated at wide receiver this season. After placing Joshua Palmer on injured reserve before the postseason, two more Buffalo wideouts—Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers—were injured in the first round. Let’s look at injury updates for both players and how their statuses could impact the rest of the Bills’ receiving corps against the Denver Broncos in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Gabe Davis Injury Update

After being carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, the Bills announced that Gabe Davis tore his ACL. Given that this is the second year in a row the wide receiver has suffered a serious knee injury, it appears he will face a lengthy recovery before returning to the field. Davis shared a gruesome photo of the injury on social media after the game.

Prayers: Bills star WR Gabe Davis posted an AWFUL photo of his knee after injuring it during yesterday‘s playoff game.



NFL players go through hell every week 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N4XOhTMfaX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 12, 2026

Tyrell Shavers Injury Update

Tyrell Shavers was forced to leave the game for a stretch after aggravating his knee. His injury does not appear as serious as Davis’s, but he is still being evaluated ahead of the next round. If Shavers is unable to play in the second round, a significant opportunity could open up for the rest of the Bills’ wideouts.

Fantasy Football Impact on Bills

The Buffalo Bills could offer some serious fantasy value in their second-round matchup against the Denver Broncos. In this offense, Khalil Shakir is the clear WR1. He hauled in 12 receptions for 82 yards and was Josh Allen’s go-to target throughout the win over the Jaguars. Brandin Cooks also played a solid role, catching three passes for 58 yards. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox combined for six receptions, 58 yards, and a touchdown. Gabe Davis had two catches, while Keon Coleman and Tyrell Shavers each had one.

Allen was able to spread the ball around in the first round, but that task will be much more difficult against a daunting Broncos defense that allowed the second-fewest total yards to opposing teams in the regular season. Enter Keon Coleman, the second-year wide receiver Buffalo drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Coleman has had an up-and-down career, flashing strong potential but struggling with consistency and disciplinary issues. In 26 games with the Bills, he has 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. The young wideout entered the season as a WR1 candidate for Buffalo and played up to that standard with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. If Coleman can reclaim that role in a depleted Bills offense, he could be a major fantasy producer against the Denver Broncos next weekend.

Read More Fantasy News