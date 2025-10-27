Wide Receivers to Target for Tonight's Commanders vs Chiefs DraftKings Showdown Slate
The DFS market will have a challenging time piecing together the correct mix of wide receivers in the Commanders/Chiefs showdown matchup. Kansas City has flashy, star power at wideout, and its quarterback will complete many passes. The Commanders’ top two wide receivers will be on the field together for the first time since Week 3, but Washington tends to throw the ball fewer than 30 times a game, creating fewer receptions and overall wide receiver production.
Week 8 MNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $9,600)
One game after returning to game action, Rice flashed his talent against the Raiders, and the Chiefs went out of their way to get him the ball. He caught seven of his 10 targets for 42 yards and two scores, despite only being on the field for 42% of Kansas City’s plays. Rice opened last year with a true WR1 role (7/103, 5/75/1, and 12/111/1), and the Chiefs’ passing game is miles ahead of last season.
The Commanders allow 14.3 yards per catch to wide receivers, leading to them ranking 24th in fantasy points allowed (234.00) to wideouts. They’ve allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players.
- Tre Tucker (8/145/3)
- Drake London (8/110/1)
- CeeDee Lamb (5/110/1)
Washington faces their best quarterback/wide receiver combination of the year, and it tends to fail against elite wideouts. Rice will be a high percentage of teams, with the talent and opportunity to be the captain on this showdown slate. I don’t see five other players outscoring him tonight, and his salary is reasonable given his opportunity.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $8,600)
After teasing in Week 4 (5/83 with two rushes for 38 yards), Worthy disappointed over his next three matchups (6/42, 2/20/1, and 3/48). The Chiefs looked his way only eight times over his last two starts. In his rookie season, he scored nine touchdowns, with one-third coming in the run game (20/104/3). His best fantasy value came in four of his last five starts in 2024 (7/75/1, 8/89/1, 6/101/1, and 8/157/2), with the latter coming in the Super Bowl.
I chased Worthy down in the Chiefs’ last showdown slates, so the consistency factor points to another ride. I’m hoping Kansas City gets his free downfield on a couple of plays, somewhat in the realm of Tre Tucker earlier in the year.
Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $5,400)
Brown has a touchdown in three of his last four games (four total), but he hasn’t gained over 50 yards receiving since Week 1 (10/99). He’s averaged 5.3 targets and 9.9 yards per catch over the past five weeks. Kansas City had him on the field for 33% of their snaps against the Raiders.
Tyquan Thornton remains a home run, deep threat, but his snaps and targets will be limited in this game.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (DK: $8,400)
After a contract holdout over the summer, McLaurin turned his big payday into three dull games (2/27, 5/48, and 3/74) and a four-week vacation with a quad issue. He played in Week 3 with Marcus Mariota (four targets) but left the game early due to his injury. His 2024 stats (82/1,096/13) show his scoring upside, but Jayden Daniels can’t help him from the sidelines.
The Chiefs have the ninth-best defense against wide receivers (191.90 fantasy points). Their cornerbacks like to keep wideouts in front of them (10.5 yards per catch) while playing man-to-man defense on many plays.
- Quentin Johnston (5/79/2)
- Ladd McConkey (6/74)
- Keenan Allen (7/68/1)
- Zay Flowers (7/74)
- Brian Thomas (4/80)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/45)
- Jameson Williams (6/66/1)
In his first game back after an injury, I don’t trust that McLaurin will have the proper timing down to excel in this matchup. His big-play upside keeps him alive on this showdown slate, as not many players are capable of scoring over 15.00 fantasy points.
Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders (DK: $9,000)
I’m still pissed at Samuel for his empty game in Week 6 (4/14), which cost him a huge payoff at DraftKings in the Commanders’ showdown matchup against the Bears. He sat out last week with a heel issue, followed by full practices this week. When at his best, Samuel posted a high floor in four games (7/96/1, 7/44/1, 6/81/1, and 8/96/1) in 2025.
The Commanders have worked him close to the line of scrimmage (9.3 yards per catch), with a low chance in the run game (8/45/1). Based on his body of work this year, Samuel should be the best Washington wide receiver in tonight’s game.
Here are the wide receiver snap counts for Washington in Week 7:
- Chris Moore (79%)
- Jaylin Lane (69%)
- Luke McCaffrey (54%)
- Robbie Chosen (49%)
The backend of the Commanders’ wide receiver options could produce a touchdown, but they won’t have many targets. In comparison, Kansas City could score four or five touchdowns tonight, giving its players a better chance to fill out the back of this DFS showdown card.