Wild Card Round DFS GPP Dart Throws Including Kendrick Bourne & DeMario Douglas

Season-long fantasy football leagues may be over, and league champions have already been crowned, but that doesn't mean there aren't still other options to play fantasy football during the NFL Playoffs. One way to continue playing fantasy football is on DraftKings. The way to win big rewards on DraftKings is in their GPP tournaments. Because of the limited pool of players along with a salary cap, you are going to have to hit on a few dart throws to win one of these tournaments. These are the best dart throws in DraftKings GPP tournaments for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Bourne is a fantastic option in GPP tournaments for the 49ers. We have seen him have monster games, and he has big-play upside. This is exactly what you're looking for in a dart throw. It also appears that Ricky Pearsall is in danger of missing this game after once again being listed as a DNP on Thursday. At the very least, we expect him to be significantly less than 100% for this game.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,500

Drake Maye spreads the ball around, and Douglas is an important piece of the Pats' passing attack. On DraftKings, he averaged 5.8 fantasy points per game this season and has had a ceiling of 23 fantasy points in Week 9. The Pats get him at least a few targets every week, the occasional carry, and utilize him in the red zone. He has a higher floor than most dart throws you'll find at this price.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Legette is usually good for three or four targets a game, and has the size and athleticism to make plays down in the end zone. Carolina will be playing the Los Angeles Rams in a game that we expect the Panthers to be trailing. The Rams are also a defense that you have to attack on the outside with your wide receivers. It's a great game script for Legette and the Panthers' wideouts.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,200

MVS has separated himself as the WR2 in Pittsburgh over the past two weeks with DK Metcalf suspended. He was targeted 16 times in those games. It's not clear if we will see anything for change for DK Metcalf with him returning. Valdes-Scantling is a big-play threat who should see a decent amount of volume. At this price, he's worth the dart throw.

