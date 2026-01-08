Kyle Monangai & 3 More Wild Card Running Back DFS Values on DraftKings

While our season-long fantasy leagues may be over, there are still plenty of DFS leagues available to play this week on DraftKings. The key to winning in DFS is finding value in the players you put into your lineup. One of the key positions to find value in is the running backs. These are some of the top running back values for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

DraftKings Price: $5,200

The rookie has had an impressive rookie season and has proven he's more than capable of having big-time fantasy performances. His inconsistent usage over the last month of the season has driven his price down, which you should take advantage of. He will be matched up against the Green Bay Packers, who have seen their rush defense steadily decline as we've gotten deeper into the season.

Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) attempts to make a tackle during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,800

We expect Chubb to get plenty of work this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a game that the Texans should win comfortably. Jawhar Jordan, who had been cutting into Chubb's workload, suffered an ankle injury last week and was unable to return to action. He seems to be trending towards missing this week's game, although he has not yet been ruled. Jordan's absence or limitations would give Chubb a boost; however, the coaches will likely lean on the veteran more in the playoffs either way.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Price: $4,700

Vidal is an interesting option this week. Omarion Hampton is once again dealing with an injury and is considered legitimately questionable for this week after once again failing to practice on Wednesday. While we hesitantly expect Hampton to play this week, he could very well be limited. In the four games since Hampton has returned, Vidal has still averaged 8.5 carries per game and has been targeted five times.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,500

Rico Dowdle is still the clear top option in Carolina, but the coaching staff has shown a willingness to roll with Hubbard when he has the hot hand. He is certainly a risky option, but also comes with some upside. We have also seen him catch five passes in the past two games, so he does have some PPR upside. If Dowdle were to go down in this game, Hubbard could become a week winner. The last time he played the Rams, with Dowdle healthy, he carried the ball 17 times for 84 yards, and caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

