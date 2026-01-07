Perfect DFS Showdown Lineup for Packers-Bears: Kyle Monangai, Jayden Reed Save Salary

One of the oldest rivalry games will be renewed this Saturday Night in Chicago, Illinois. We have the #2 Seed Bears playing host to the #7 Seed Packers and it should be a classic. The Packers will run out Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs while Caleb Williams will tag-team with his crew to continue their title run. Both teams run deep with talent and that makes it the ideal DFS Showdown Slate to preview. Shall we do it?

Quarterback: Jordan Love vs Caleb Williams

Jordan Love has a fan in me this weekend. He will face a Bears Defense that is 27th versus Quarterbacks. In their most recent game, Love left early, so their Week 14 Game is where we look. In that game, Love went for 234 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, and 1 Interception. This is expected output in a matchup of such. He should do well on Saturday Night.

Caleb Williams has a tougher matchup as the Packers are 11th versus Quarterbacks. Over the course of their two meeting, Williams is 38-69 for 436 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, and 1 Interceptions. Williams only has 7 Interceptions in 17 Games Played. He has the multi-faceted ability to put up big numbers when he pleases.

Both Jordan Love and Caleb Williams are very play-able.

Best Running Back Picks

Josh Jacobs on his knee:



"This is the best I've felt in 6 weeks." pic.twitter.com/smCHMxOsWB — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 7, 2026

Josh Jacobs is surely not 100%, but he is rested. Jacobs should perform to high-volume as he will err little concern. As for his matchup, the Bears are 15th versus Running Backs. In his one healthy game against the Bears, Jacobs went 20-for-86 and 1 Touchdown. His volume is worth leveraging.

D'Andre Swift has the slight edge on Monangai in this backfield. We can expect anywhere from 10-to-20 touches out of Swift. The Packers are 14th versus Running Backs. Swift will have over a 1/3rd chance to score in this run-heavy offense.

Kyle Monangai is nearly 40% cheaper than Swift, making me excited to use him. Monangai will have only about 20-30% less touches than Swift, but with the same explosive ability. He is hardly out-snapped in the Red Zone.

Best Running Back Picks

Josh Jacobs

Kyle Monangai

Best Wide Receiver Picks

The highest-graded wide receivers in the NFL this season (min. 40 targets), per PFSN's WR Impact metric:



🍿 Puka Nacua, LAR - 98.2

🍿 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA - 94.4

🍿 George Pickens, DAL - 88.4

🍿 Stefon Diggs, NE - 87.0

🍿 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET - 86.3

🍿 Christian Watson, GB… pic.twitter.com/gD9GYdV1XE — PFSN (@PFSN365) January 7, 2026

Christian Watson is our first man up. The Packers have endured volatility in their passing offense this tear. This is given the injury, and return of Watson, and the injuries to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed. Nonetheless, Watson is highly explosive and he will work to a Target Share above 20%. He will have a <20% Chance to score, despite the Bears being 31st versus Wide Receivers.

Romeo Doubs has (17) Red Zone Targets on the year. This paces for (1.0) per Game. I would expect a minor dip with Watson and Reed now threatening. Nonetheless, he will have a 15-20% Target Share and a decent chance to score versus a bad coverage.

Jayden Reed is trending slowly, but surely upwards. He should be contesting the workload of Doubs at this point, and that is worth playing at-cost this week.

Luther Burden III will be the WR1 for the Bears this week. We must also know that Rome Odunze is a longshot to play and, if he does, it will be very limited. Burden paces to have a Target Share over 25%. However, he will be the 5th likeliest Touchdown Scorer, behind Swift, Monangai, Moore, and Loveland.

DJ Moore will be the WR2, and he will trail in Target Share, ranging to 15-20%. Nonetheless, Moore has a nearly 25% chance to score a Touchdown. The Packers are 19th versus Wide Receivers.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Christian Watson

Romeo Doubs

Jayden Reed

Luther Burden III

DJ Moore

Tight End: Luke Musgrave vs Colston Loveland

Luke Musgrave has lacked much to be desired. With Kraft out for the year, the work has shifted more heavily to the Wide Receivers than Musgrave himself. His Target Share is under 10% and he has (1) Red Zone Target on the entire season.

Colston Loveland has been awesome as the TE12 in Fantasy Football. He will only do even beter in 2026. The Packers will be tough on him, ranking 10th versus Tight Ends. Loveland did score against the Packers, but only on (29.5) Yards per game. His Red Zone Target Share will be about 20%.

Colston Loveland is the only Tight End to consider.

Best Sleeper Picks

Jahdae Walker

Waker is Questionable with an illness, but we expect him to go. Over his last three games, the Bears have looked Walker has a deep weapon with 3+ Targets in each game. In those games, Walker has (2) Touchdowns and no less than (21) Yards. For a cheap price, he is worth consideration.

Cole Kmet

In a salary-saving move, Kmet is quite safe. He has no less than (3) Targets in any game since November 23rd. His upside may lack, but he very well will hit you at least 1x of his cheap salary.

Kicker: Brandon McManus vs Cairo Santos

We always must pay attention to the weather forecast. As of now, it will be high 20's with wind up to 10-15 MPH and some snow flurries possible. On a risk scale, I would mark this a 7/10.

Brandon McManus is only 80% accurate on the year. His offense also rates worse than Chicago, although offset by the Bears defense being worse than Green Bay. McManus is risky, nonetheless.

Cairo Santos has a very similar outlook in all key factors. He is a bit more accurate at 83.3%. Both kickers are too risky in their accuracy for my liking.

Defense/Special Teams

I view both defenses to be very unusable in this slate. These both are elite in Sacks Allowed and Giveaways, both Ranking-7 in each category. Their two games this year have an average total score of (43.5), or quite average.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: