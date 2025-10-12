Fantasy Sports

Xavier Worthy Highlights Best DFS Showdown Plays For Chiefs vs. Lions

Going over some plays and don't plays for the DFS captain showdown format on DraftKings and FanDuel for the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions game.

Gray Deyo

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, in what should he a high scoring shootout, close out Sunday’s week six slate of the NFL. Here are some of the players to take and not to take in DFS showdowns formats on DraftKings and FanDuel regarding the game.

High-Mid Price Plays (Excluding QBS)

Xavier Worthy (DK:$9,000/FD:$10,000)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy DFS
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With Rashee Rice still out, Xavier Worthy will cotninued to be leaned on heavily in the Kansas City pass game. In the two games since returning from his shoulder injury that he suffered in week one, he has a combined 17 targets, which is the highest on the team over that stretch. Also, an encouraging sign for him getting high volume in this contest, on Underdog Fantasy, his over/under on his target total is set at 9.5. He should be a definite lock for DFS lineups in this game.

Jahmyr Gibbs (DK:$11,000/FD:$12,800)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs DFS
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1st quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another lock in DFS lineups should be Jahmyr Gibbs.  He has only had one game without a touchdown this year, and he has the explosive play capability of making himself be a must-play in DFS formats on a moment’s notice. Another thing that plays into Gibbs' favor in seeing increased opportunity on the field is that the Chiefs have a below average rushing defense. They are currently giving up the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL.

High-Price Don’t Plays

Travis Kelce (DK:$8,000/FD:$8,600)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce DFS
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) and safety Tyler Nubin (27) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is coming off of his highest point output of the season in week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He logged seven receptions, 61 receiving yards, and a touchdown against the Jags. This production should come to a screeching halt against a good Detroit Lions’ pass defense, where they have especially been good at guarding TES.

The highest receiving yard total a TE1 has put up against the Lions was Baltimore Ravens TE1, Mark Andrews, in week three, where he had 91 receiving yards on six catches. The second-highest receiving yard total was Green Bay Packers TE1, Tucker Kraft, in week one, where he had 19 receiving yards. Kraft and the other three TEs outside of Andrews have combined for just 45 receiving yards against Detroit. It is definitely best to fade Kelce in this spot.

Sam LaPorta (DK:$7,600/FD:$7,200)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta DFS
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up ahead of the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs in 2025, like the Lions, also have a great passing defense and have been good at guarding opposing teams’ TEs. Kansas City is currently allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game. TEs on average against them in PPR fantasy football formats, are avearging the third-lowest amount of points per game in the NFL. Like Kelce, Detroit TE1 Sam LaPorta is coming off his best outing of the year, but in this particular spot, he should be a fade rather than a play.

Low-Price Plays

JuJu Smith-Schuster (DK:$2,800/FD:$4,600)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster DFS
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (97) defends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For what he has done this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has too low a price for his potential output. He has three games with four or more receptions this year, and he should see similar volume with WR Rashee Rice still out. Also, out of  Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise Brown, Smith-Schuster has had the highest snap percentage per game.

Gray Deyo
GRAY DEYO

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

