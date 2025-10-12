Xavier Worthy Highlights Best DFS Showdown Plays For Chiefs vs. Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, in what should he a high scoring shootout, close out Sunday’s week six slate of the NFL. Here are some of the players to take and not to take in DFS showdowns formats on DraftKings and FanDuel regarding the game.
High-Mid Price Plays (Excluding QBS)
Xavier Worthy (DK:$9,000/FD:$10,000)
With Rashee Rice still out, Xavier Worthy will cotninued to be leaned on heavily in the Kansas City pass game. In the two games since returning from his shoulder injury that he suffered in week one, he has a combined 17 targets, which is the highest on the team over that stretch. Also, an encouraging sign for him getting high volume in this contest, on Underdog Fantasy, his over/under on his target total is set at 9.5. He should be a definite lock for DFS lineups in this game.
Jahmyr Gibbs (DK:$11,000/FD:$12,800)
Another lock in DFS lineups should be Jahmyr Gibbs. He has only had one game without a touchdown this year, and he has the explosive play capability of making himself be a must-play in DFS formats on a moment’s notice. Another thing that plays into Gibbs' favor in seeing increased opportunity on the field is that the Chiefs have a below average rushing defense. They are currently giving up the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL.
High-Price Don’t Plays
Travis Kelce (DK:$8,000/FD:$8,600)
Travis Kelce is coming off of his highest point output of the season in week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He logged seven receptions, 61 receiving yards, and a touchdown against the Jags. This production should come to a screeching halt against a good Detroit Lions’ pass defense, where they have especially been good at guarding TES.
The highest receiving yard total a TE1 has put up against the Lions was Baltimore Ravens TE1, Mark Andrews, in week three, where he had 91 receiving yards on six catches. The second-highest receiving yard total was Green Bay Packers TE1, Tucker Kraft, in week one, where he had 19 receiving yards. Kraft and the other three TEs outside of Andrews have combined for just 45 receiving yards against Detroit. It is definitely best to fade Kelce in this spot.
Sam LaPorta (DK:$7,600/FD:$7,200)
The Chiefs in 2025, like the Lions, also have a great passing defense and have been good at guarding opposing teams’ TEs. Kansas City is currently allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game. TEs on average against them in PPR fantasy football formats, are avearging the third-lowest amount of points per game in the NFL. Like Kelce, Detroit TE1 Sam LaPorta is coming off his best outing of the year, but in this particular spot, he should be a fade rather than a play.
Low-Price Plays
JuJu Smith-Schuster (DK:$2,800/FD:$4,600)
For what he has done this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has too low a price for his potential output. He has three games with four or more receptions this year, and he should see similar volume with WR Rashee Rice still out. Also, out of Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise Brown, Smith-Schuster has had the highest snap percentage per game.