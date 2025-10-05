Travis Hunter’s NFL Role Lacks The Freedom He Had at Colorado
Not only have the Colorado Buffaloes faced their fair share of struggles this season, but so has former Buffs superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Is he struggling with the Jacksonville Jaguars? Not exactly — but he hasn’t made the kind of impact many expected.
The Jaguars have tried him out on both sides of the ball, but he hasn’t quite found his rhythm yet. Still, nobody in the building seems too worried about it — the coaches and front office believe it’s just part of the learning curve.
Patience is key with a player as gifted as Hunter.
“They're not that worried about Travis Hunter," Mike Silver said during an appearance on the Scoop City podcast with Dianna Russini and James Palmer of The Athletic (37:40 mark). "I think this will evolve, and in their mind, he is unbelievable in the building — very coachable, great energy."
The Jaguars see the potential, and they’re willing to wait for it to shine through. Once Hunter settles into the speed and physicality of the NFL, he has the kind of talent that could make him one of the league’s most electric young stars.
Can Jaguars Unlock The Same Travis Hunter Seen At Colorado?
This is mainly because coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars’ coaching staff have limited Hunter so far during his rookie season.
What made Hunter so special with the Buffaloes was that coach Deion Sanders actually let him do what he wanted. Sanders allowed him to play a majority of the snaps on both sides and truly be a two-way player.
The Jaguars aren’t letting Hunter play both ways like he did at Colorado. If they can figure out how to let him use his skills while getting comfortable with the NFL’s speed, he could still show why he was such a force in college.
Hunter has the ability to make big plays on both sides of the ball at the pro level.
Did Jacksonville Take Away What Made Travis Hunter Special at Colorado?
In many ways, it feels like they have.
So far this season, the coaching staff has focused more on managing Hunter than letting him play both ways. In some games, he’s mostly on offense as a wide receiver, while in others, he’s back on defense.
Hunter was arguably at his best as a wide receiver — that’s what helped him win the Heisman Trophy in the first place. Yet in three of the Jaguars’ four games this season, he’s played less than 60 percent of offensive snaps at the position.
In the one game where he saw 64 percent of snaps, he finished with six catches for 33 yards on eight targets.
He’s clearly talented at wide receiver, but the team won’t give him more than 70 percent of snaps there. And he doesn’t play enough at cornerback to make a real impact on defense, the complete opposite of what he experienced under Sanders at Colorado.
Limiting him at both positions is, in many ways, taking away what makes him truly special.
If the Jaguars want to unlock Hunter’s full potential, they’ll need to give him more freedom — whether that means more snaps at wide receiver, more time in the defensive backfield, or both.