Zach Charbonnet, Jake Tonges, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Seahawks vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a win-or-go-home matchup on Saturday in the NFL playoffs. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Sam Darnold Under 237.5 Passing Yards

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This passing yard line for Seattle QB Sam Darnold is way too high. One major factor plays into this. That is how he performed against the 49ers in the regular season. In two games against San Fransisco he threw for 198 and 150 yards. Darnold has been great for the Seahawks this season, but in this spot, his under is definitely the right play.

Zach Charbonnet Over 46.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zach Charbonnet, RB for the Seahawks, had a strong close to the regular season, and that should carry into this playoff matchup. In his last two outings, he had 110 and 74 rushing yards. His 74 rushing yards were from 17 carries, and in a win against no other team than the 49ers. He also had the lone TD scored in Seattle’s 13-3 win.

In the other game Seattle played against the 49ers, Charbonnet went over his Saturday 46.5 rushing yard prop again. With his success to close out the year and against San Francisco in their two matchups, his over is the right play.

Jake Tonges Over 36.5 Receiving Yards

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches a pass past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With TE George Kittle out with a torn achilles, backup Jake Tonges will be inserted into the role of TE1. Kittle was hurt earlier this season, and while he worked his way back, Tonges was balling. Tonges this year had over 40 receiving yards in four games; Kittle was out in all of these. Going against the Broncos, who have allowed opposing TE1s over his 36.5 receiving yard prop in six of their last seven regular season games, taking the over on Tonges' prop is the right play.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Under 9.5 Targets

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If Sam Darnold struggles, it will reflect directly on what WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be able to do. In his final three games of the regular season, he was targeted over 9.5 times twice. The one time he did not hit the over on this total over this stretch was against the 49ers, where he had eight targets.

Also, Darnold, although his time in the playoffs is brief in his career, having only played one game, in that game, he struggled to get the ball to his top target. For the Vikings with Darnold at QB in their playoff game against the Rams last season, WR1 for Minnesota had five receptions for 58 yards on eight targets. With all this in mind, Smith-Nijgba’s under on his 9.5 target total is the correct play.

Christian McCaffrey Over o.5 Rush+Rec TDs

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) makes a catch for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is one of the best props to take on the slate. In Christian McCaffrey’s career, he has always had an ability to locate the endzone. In the postseason, this rings even more true. In the eight games in the playoffs he has played in his career, he has had a TD in every game. Because of this, taking the over on McCaffrey’s 0.5 TD prop is a great play.

