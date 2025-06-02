Fantasy Baseball Pitchers Injury Report Today
It's a tiring task following all the injury updates around the MLB. New ailments arriva on a daily basis, and players who have been sidelined routinely get new prognoses.
I'm here to assist. Let's go through the major injury updates that happened for pitchers around the MLB over the weekend:
AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta Braves
I could have left this one off the list because it occurred Thursday, and the big update came Friday. But for anyone who missed Smith-Shawver's grim update just prior to the start of the weekend, he's out for the season.
The Braves announced the rookie right-hander has a torn UCL. Strangely, he suffered the injury Thursday shortly after taking a line drive to the foot/ankle.
Smith-Shawver and the Braves have yet to decide if he will undergo surgery, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on the right-hander for fantasy value again until next season.
Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks
Burnes left Sunday's start versus the Washington Nationals because of elbow discomfort. The right-hander will undergo an MRI on Monday.
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson wrote Sunday that before leaving, Burnes' velocity was down from where it normally sits. That's an obvious sign of a significant injury.
Fantasy managers will need to wait until after Burnes' MRI for a more concrete update. But for now, managers should plan on Burnes spending some time on the injured list.
Three Dodgers Pitchers -- Roki Saski, Blake Snell & Tyler Glasnow
The Dodgers lost relief pitcher Evan Phillips to an elbow injury over the weekend. Phillips will undergo Tommy John surgery.
But the Dodgers received more positive updates on three starters over the weekend.
Glasnow recently threw a bullpen, so he's likely the closest to returning. Snell has been playing catch on flat ground while Sasaki is expected to start doing the same too.
CBS Sports projected Snell is the most likely Dodgers pitcher to return first. CBS Sports estimated that Sasaki and Glasnow won't be ready until the end of June.
Michael King & Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres
The Padres didn't have as positive of updates on their two injured starting pitchers, but it's at least possible King and Darvish return around the same time as the Dodgers trio.
San Diego announced Friday that King has been diagnosed with a pinched nerve in his right shoulder. The good news is King doesn't have any structural damage to his shoulder. The bad news is the vague phrasing Padres manager Mike Shildt used with reporters when describing King's potential return.
King is expected to resume playing light catch "in the near future" but his return could by "any time between days, weeks" according to Shildt. King has been sidelined since getting scratched from his scheduled start on May 24.
Meanwhile, Darvish threw a few pitches off a mound Saturday. The veteran is expected have a more official bullpen session this week.
Darvish hasn't really thrown significantly off a mound since he experienced elbow discomfort following a rehab start at Triple-A El Paso in mid-May.
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
The veteran right-hander has been sensational this season. But now he will miss some time.
The Rangers placed Eovaldi on the injured list Sunday because of a triceps injury. The move wasn't a huge surprise. Eovaldi exited his start Tuesday versus the Toronto Blue Jays with right triceps soreness.
Texas called the pitcher's exit a precaution when it happened. With that in mind, it's disappointing Eovaldi landed on the IL, but the Rangers expect it to be a minimal IL stint.
Interesting thing to note, Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young suggested a six-man rotation is a possibility when Eovaldi returns.
The 35-year-old is 4-3 with a 1.56 ERA, 0.808 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 69.1 innings this season.