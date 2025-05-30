Braves' Worst Fear Realized With AJ Smith-Shawver Injury Update: Report
Given everything that's transpired the past 24 hours, it's not surprising. But it's devastating nonetheless.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Friday evening that Atlanta Braves rookie right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver suffered a torn UCL in his pitching elbow during his last start versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
Bowman tweeted that the Braves and the right-hander have yet to decide whether or not he will have surgery.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported essentially the same news on X minutes later. O'Brien portrayed the big decision the team and pitcher face as which "surgical procedure he'll have."
With either decision, Smith-Shawver will miss the rest of the 2025 season. That's a given, which is evident from the fact that both beat writers didn't even both to include that in their report.
That was the likely scenario even if Smith-Shawver didn't have a torn UCL. The Braves placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list in between their games during Thursday's doubleheader. Then Friday, the team transferred Smith-Shawver to the 60-day IL.
The 23-year-old took a line drive off an ankle during the third inning of the first game Thursday. He then left a couple batters later.
Naturally, the initial reaction was that something was wrong with Smith-Shawver's lower body. But speculation quickly grew that the young pitcher had actually suffered an elbow injury after replays of his last few pitches showed him grimacing at the end of his delivery.
After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters the right-hander "felt a pop in his elbow." Atlanta immediately placed him on the IL and sent him back to Georgia to be fully evaluated.
Snitker's non-doctor summary of the injury Thursday was "it doesn't look good."
Smith-Shawver was one of the most highly touted prospects in the Braves organization entering 2025. After a bit of a rocky start, he found a real groove at the beginning of May and settled into the Atlanta rotation.
He will finish the 2025 season with a 3-2 record, 3.86 ERA, 1.421 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 44.1 innings.
Without Smith-Shawver, the Braves are likely to turn back to Bryce Elder, who spent a majority of the first two months in the team's rotation helping to replaced injured Spencer Strider.
Bowman tweeted Thursday that Elder will start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. Inserting Elder in that spot of the rotation will give the other Braves starters an extra day of rest before their next turn.
Elder made the 2023 National League All-Star team with a terrific first half of the season. Since then, he's been largely average to below average, struggling with the long ball.
This season, Elder is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 44 innings at the MLB level.
Without Smith-Shawver, the Braves are a candidate to acquire a starting pitcher this summer. But Atlanta will have to prove it belongs in the MLB playoff race before the organization sells assets to go all-in this season.
The Braves enter this weekend's series against the Red Sox with a 26-29 record.