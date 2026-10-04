Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Marcus Mariota's Knee Injury Dampens Washington Commanders' Fantasy Value

The Washington Commanders are already without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Marcus Mariota just went down with a right knee injury and is now questionable to return to their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is now in the game for Mariota, which will have a big impact on the Commanders' offense, who are already without top wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Commanders say Marcus Mariota has a knee injury. https://t.co/hshUQOjNVK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

How will Mariota's injury affect the Washington Commanders' offense in terms of their fantasy values?

Fantasy Football Impact

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota came into Week 4 with a high fantasy value against the 1-2 Colts, especially after a 20.4 point game performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Mariota's knee injury is a concern for the Commanders, who have had to turn to their rookie quarterback for his first NFL snaps. Mariota's status will be one to monitor for Week 5, especially if Daniels remains out for the Commanders.

QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders

Rookie Kaliakmanis will not be a quarterback to pick up if he remains the starter for the Commanders, given his lack of experience in the NFL. He has low fantasy value, especially with the injury to McLaurin, whose status remains unknown for Week 5.

Kaliakmanis will look towards receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams in the absence of McLaurin.

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Diggs is the WR1 for the Commanders in Week 4, and with his veteran status, Kaliakmanis will look to target Diggs in his first plays in the NFL.

Diggs' fantasy value has increased since Weeks 1 and 2, with the veteran receiver logging his highest snap share in Week 3 against the Seahawks.

Despite being a veteran, Diggs' fantasy value decreases with the injury to Mariota. Kaliakmanis' lack of experience will likely lead to the Commanders running the ball more, lowering Diggs' value going forward if Mariota and Daniels remain sidelined.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs with the ball against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury to Mariota significantly increases the chances of Croskey-Merritt getting the ball in the backfield for the Commanders.

Croskey-Merritt has had low fantasy value at the beginning of the 2026 NFL season, but with his top two quarterbacks hurt, the Commanders will lean on the running back.

In the first three games of the season, Croskey-Merritt had just 142 yards on 47 carries and one touchdown. With the injury to Mariota, Croskey-Merritt remains a RB3 or flex option for fantasy managers.

Which Commanders Are Worth Starting In Week 5?

Kaliakmanis should not be a starting quarterback for fantasy managers if Mariota and Daniels are unable to suit up for Week 5, but Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value increases with the rookie quarterback in for the Commanders.

The Commanders' wide receivers are playable with either Daniels or Mariota starting, but Diggs and McLaurin have low fantasy values if the rookie quarterback Kaliakmanis remains the starter.