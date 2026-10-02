Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Terry McLaurin Hamstring Concern Ignites Two Week 4 Risers

The Washington Commanders are currently in London ahead of their Sunday game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts, with both teams sitting at one win and two losses. The Commanders go to battle with Marcus Mariota over Jayden Daniels (Elbow) for the second straight game. As of Friday afternoon, they may now also miss Terry McLaurin.

Receiving EPA Statistics per NFLverse

Yards per Route Run per PFF

Defensive EPA Statistics per draftwithdoug.com

Fantasy Football Impact

#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin suffered a hamstring injury in practice Friday and is listed as questionable to play Sunday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 2, 2026

With McLaurin's status listed as questionable, I will project how the Commanders' offense could look in London.

I firmly believe that yardage-share projections matter more than target shares because they better reflect a player's output, especially in non-PPR formats.

32%: Stefon Diggs

21%: Antonio Williams

12%: Treylon Burks

8%: Chig Okonkwo

7%: Dyami Brown

<5% to each other skill player

No Commander outside of McLaurin averages more than 12.0 yards per reception; thus, target shares would not differ much from those above.

Diggs is off to a great start as a Commander, leading the team with 3 receiving touchdowns on 135 receiving yards. He also leads the team in Yards per Route Run (31st/96 WR) and is a mediocre 40th in receiving EPA per Target. As good as Diggs appears, he is only slightly above league average.

The best wide receiver in Washington, D.C., may be less obvious. According to some advanced metrics, Williams is the star. Among qualified wide receivers, he is 10th in Receiving EPA per Target and 18th in Yards per Route Run. Williams has caught 9 of 11 targets for 103 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Colts, who play defense this week, rank bottom-5 in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. They are my power-rated 28th-best coverage grouping through three weeks. Although the unit is destined for better football with Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, it's worth using both Diggs and Williams if McLaurin becomes inactive.

The expected rankings if McLaurin were out would rank Diggs as WR12, Williams as WR35, and no other pass-catcher as viable.

Terry McLaurin Injury Update

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A hamstring tweak is not great to hear less than 48 hours before kickoff. There are no confirmed reports on the severity of McLaurin's injury, given his new questionable status.

The hamstring is vital to a wide receiver. Any tweak that forces a questionable status must be handled with a lot of caution. Expect the worst with little time left before kickoff. Stream a wide receiver if need be. Williams is a great option himself, available in 88% of leagues per Sleeper.

Otherwise, scan our latest wide receiver streamer options for Week 4 by clicking here.

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