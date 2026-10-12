Coming off their best win of the season in Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) received encouraging news about injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport , there’s “some hope” that Jackson will be ready to play in the team’s big divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2).

Apparently, the 29-year-old was “closer than people realized” to taking the field in Week 5.

The start wound up going to Tyler Huntley, who put together a superb performance, and the Ravens knocked off the red-hot Atlanta Falcons, while Jackson continued rehabbing his ankle.

With Jackson nearing his return, what potential fantasy ripple effects will that have on the rest of his first-place Baltimore squad? Let’s dig into it.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after a play during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to spraining his ankle in Week 4, Jackson was playing like an MVP. His 70.8% completion would be the highest of his career, and his 976 yards through three-and-a-half games set him on pace to break his best single-season mark.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jackson has averaged 20.8 PPR points per week, which is seventh among quarterbacks, and his totals have steadily climbed since Week 2.

If the two-time MVP can go on Sunday, his mobility will likely be tested often against a Browns defense that ranks sixth in sacks (16) and second in QB pressure (49%).

Be sure to stay locked in to Fantasy on SI for updates regarding Jackson’s Week 6 status.

QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) throws against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bralen Trice (48) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huntley shined in his Sunday Night Football performance. The backup QB looked nothing like his understudy designation, going 24 for 32 with 201 yards, three total touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Most impressive was his poise under pressure. He led the Ravens’ game-tying drive in the 4th quarter, which forced overtime, and then in OT, he scored the game-winning TD by sneaking into the end-zone.

His stellar play earned him 24 PPR fantasy points, exceeding Jackson’s 2026 per game averages. Huntley also threw the ball more times (32) than Jackson has in any of his outings this season.

Until No. 8’s status for Week 6 is known, it’s worth keeping Huntley rostered.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and Derrick Henry getting his touches. Look at his games this season:

Week Carries 1 24 2 16 3 26 4 23 5 24 Total: 113 (leads league)

Henry leads the league in carries and is tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns scored at seven.

The bottom line is, when Henry suits up, he produces. No matter who’s taking snaps or which team is lining up on defense. Thus, his 22.8 fantasy points-per-game impact should hold regardless of starting quarterback.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The receptions (8) and targets (9) Flowers posted with Huntley at quarterback in Week 5 didn't stray from the wideout's typical output. That said, his yardage (53) and yards per reception (6.6) dipped significantly.

That could be a result of the stronger-armed Jackson not being in the lineup to stretch the defense. Still, Atlanta did a decent job shutting down Flowers’ explosive play capabilities (it’s the first game he played this season without posting a 25+ yard reception).

With Jackson back under center, Flowers may be able to once again reach his elite fantasy production potential.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman is your typical boom or bust wide receiver fantasy option. Big plays, or a glaring lack thereof, on limited volume are where the 26-year-old resides.

Bateman led the Ravens in receiving yards in Week 5 with 62 on five catches, but he really excels as a deep threat. He has the speed to fly past defensive backs, making him dangerous on go routes, posts, and downfield crosses.

Jackson is averaging 14.22 yards per completion in 2026 (compared to Huntley’s 8.25), as well as 10.1 air yards per attempt (compared to Huntley’s 7.0), making his game better tailored to Bateman’s.

When Jackson returns, Bateman could be the biggest beneficiary, from both a fantasy and non-fantasy standpoint.