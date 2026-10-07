Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers, Featuring Emanuel Wilson and Carnell Tate

Week 5 is upon us, and we’re serving up a delectable spread of fantasy sleepers. Get 'em while they’re hot.

QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

With Lamar Jackson likely missing the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup against the red-hot Atlanta Falcons due to a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley is expected to start .

Accordingly, it would make sense for Derrick Henry to shoulder an increased rushing load and eclipse his league-leading 22.3 attempts per game.

That said, the Falcons allow the fewest rushing yards per contest in the NFL (48.3, roughly 30 yards less than the second-best run defense), and could afford to put an especially big target on Henry's back with the absence of Jackson.

This would force Huntley to throw the ball, and while Atlanta has made a habit of shutting down running backs, they struggle against the pass, giving up the third most passing yards per game (264.8).

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huntley is not a downfield threat—averaging 5.9 yards per completed pass over his career—but he works quickly and efficiently, a trait that pairs nicely with an explosive, YAC, wideout demon like Zay Flowers.

In the 2nd half of Week 4’s matchup, Huntley went 8-for-9 with zero picks, and in 2025, he completed 77.6% of his throws (with zero interceptions). He rarely makes mistakes.

Another factor that may force the Ravens to up his pass volume is that the Falcons have scored 80 points combined in Weeks 3 and 4. For Baltimore to win, they likely need to score a lot, and if they go down early, Huntley’s number will certainly be called.

Don’t sleep on his abilities as a playmaker with his feet, either. He carried the ball four times last week for 16 yards, and could rely on some fake handoff, rollout trickery against the Falcons to generate offense.

RB Emmanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A plethora of injuries helps inform this sleeper selection, and we’ll start with the Seahawks side of the equation.

Head coach Mike Macdonald demonstrated early in the season that he prefers to employ a running back-by-committee approach. Unfortunately, their two top backs, Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, won’t be available in Week 5 (as was the case in Week 4), and Joe Mixon couldn’t pass his physical to earn a roster spot.

Emanuel Wilson is likely to command a lion's share of halfback touches, especially considering his 21 carries (compared to George Holani’s seven) on Sunday, which tied a personal season high and included his first score of 2026.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have done a pretty good job stopping the run—ranking ninth in rushing yards allowed and eighth in yards per carry per game—but their interior defensive line is depleted. Both C.J. West and Alfred Collins are out indefinitely.

While Wilson isn’t the most explosive back, his downhill, between-the-tackles style could be well-suited to attack a vulnerable 49ers’ rush defense.

Between commanding a high volume of attempts and facing a banged-up opponent, Wilson’s fantasy production may continue to rise.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie Tate looked like a star in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, posting nine receptions on 12 targets for 145 yards.

The explosion didn’t exactly come out of nowhere since his numbers across the board have increased steadily since Week 2. Given that the Titans play the Houston Texans on Sunday, they could certainly keep trending upwards.

Not only are the Texans the 27th-worst pass defense in the NFL (in terms of yards allowed per game), but according to PFF , they surrender the second-most receptions per game to opposing wide receivers.

As the man who currently ranks 14th in receptions per game among wide receivers, Tate has to be licking his chops.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's uncertain if Ja’Marr Chase will play in Week 5, and the same goes for Tee Higgins . Joe Burrow loves to throw the football and ranks 5th in the league in pass attempts. If his two favorite targets, or even just one of them, are missing from action, something’s got to give.

Mike Gesicki could become a stand-in primary target for Burrow against his old squad, especially when you examine the Dolphins’ mounting inability to stop tight ends. They allow 83.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends alone, which is second most in the league, according to Stat Muse.

Just last week, T.J. Hockenson hauled in 13 receptions for 119 yards, and would have scored a touchdown if not for wisely sliding at the 1-yard-line to ice the game for the Vikings. In fact, the Dolphins’ have gotten progressively worse at defending TEs.

Opponents' Tight End Production Week 1 vs. Raiders 6 receptions 32 yards Week 2 vs. 49ers 4 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD Week 3 vs. Chiefs 5 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD Week 4 vs. Vikings 13 receptions, 119 yards

Even if Chase and/or Higgins take the field, Gesicki's production could be the difference between a fantasy victory and defeat in Week 5.