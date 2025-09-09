Jake Moody and Younghoe Koo Among Fantasy Football Kickers to Bench in Week 2
Kickers can be a case of frustration in fantasy football. Opportunity can rise and fall unexpectedly. When they miss kicks, they feel the coaches' wrath more than even the fantasy football owner. One week a kicker can be on top and the next they may be on the chopping block.
Do not forget to check back often on kickers to stream, sit, and pick up off the waiver wire.
Week 2 brings us more kickers to maybe stash on the bench.
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kickers To Sit
Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers)
After only one week, several kickers may feel like they are on the hot seat. None may be hotter than in San Francisco where Jake Moody has missed a few kicks including two in Week 1 against Seattle. Last season is accuracy slipped from 84 to 70.3%. Worse, missing two short field goals in good conditions on Sunday caused the inevitable.
The downward spiral has been apparent. His average value metric was zero in 2024 (down from 3 in 2023). Last season, Moody was 14-for-14 from less than 40 yards. Pressure is definitely getting to the third-year player.
San Francisco travels to New Orleans on Sunday. The question may be more will Moody even be with the team? That answer is not completely certain. San Francisco needs all the help it can get with injuries to George Kittle and Brock Purdy.
Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons)
The worst part for Koo was it seemed to be going so well in Week 1. The Atlanta Falcons' kicker had made his first two field goal attempts. With the Falcons down by three, Koo came on to try a 44-yard kick that would tie the game. Disaster struck as Koo missed and Atlanta lost 23-20 to Tampa Bay.
Koo was already on thin ice after a shaky 2024 that saw him only make 73.5% of his field goal attempts. The former Pro-Bowl kicker seems a long way off from his 2020 and 2021 form. Worse, Raheem Morris made no secret he was bringing in kickers in the early week leadup to Week 2. The clock is ticking.
Cairo Santos (Chicago Bears)
Santos was thought to be done after the 2019 campaign but surfaced in Chicago during COVID. He made 30 of 32 kicks in 2020 and at least 90% of his kicks in 2022 and 2023. Last season saw a small dropoff but a missed kick in Week 1 has fantasy football owners a little concerned.
Sometimes it is not just field goal misses either. The simple fundamentals can even be a red flag in more ways than one. Santos may have a ways to go to earn the trust of fantasy owners and his coach. Sitting him for Week 2 may be prudent here given what happened on Monday night.