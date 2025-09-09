Eddy Piñerio, 49ers Agree to Deal After Jake Moody Release
After Week 1 kicking troubles, the San Francisco 49ers have reached a deal with Eddy Piñerio, one of the top remaining free agent kickers in the NFL.
Although they came away with a 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers had a disastrous kicking performance in Week 1. Jake Moody entered the season as the starting kicker for the Niners, and he only converted on one of three field goals in the first game. Moody missed a 27-yard kick in the first quarter and was also blocked on a 36-yard field goal later in the game. On Tuesday morning, San Francisco announced the release of Moody, signaling a search for a new kicker.
Fantasy Football Impact
Enter Eddy Piñerio. The 49ers brought in the veteran kicker on Tuesday afternoon to work out with the squad, and the two sides agreed to a deal several hours later. The terms of the deal are currently unknown, but the signing has been reported by the NFL. In his career, Piñerio has posted an 88.1% field goal rate, which is third-best in the history of the league. Only Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker have a higher conversation rate than the new San Francisco kicker.
Eddy Piñerio should be the starting kicker for the 49ers going forward. He should be a relevant fantasy football waiver wire pickup in an established San Francisco offense. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, the Niners should be able to drive the ball down the field and put points on the board, creating a good fantasy situation for the new kicker. Due to his veteran presence and track record, expect Piñerio to make an immediate impact with his new team.