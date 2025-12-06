Fantasy Football Week 14 Deep-Sleepers: DeVaughn Vele, Adonai Mitchell and 5 Others

Sleepers are staples in the world of Fantasy Football. You never can know what will happen any given Sunday, but you can at least try to figure it out. In a week where your Ja'Marr Chases' and Jonathan Taylor's of the world could flop, a sleeper could end up being 1st at his position. You never know, but you can anticipate. That is what we do today with our must-look deep-sleepers of the week.

Tyler Shough, QB - 94% Available

Shough will be starting his 5th game for the Saints this Sunday. In two of his last three games, Shough has elapsed (18) Fantasy Points. When you are looking for a cheap Quarterback streamer, that will be more than enough.

Over his last three games, Shough is averaging (255) Yards per Game. All we must do is find the endzone, and this matchup may favor that. The Buccaneers are 29th versus Quarterbacks and if we are being honest, Shough may enter a passing script in the second half should they trail, as they are expected.

Shedeur Sanders, QB - 93% Available

I will preface this with saying that Sanders would be a desperation play. He is averaging just (179) Yards per Game over his two starts, but time should only help his game. Sanders had not played any first team reps until his Week 11 debut, but now he is tracking for much better operating ability in this offense.

The Titans are 21st versus Quarterbacks and this is a rare game where the Browns are favored to win (-4.5). Two negatives equal a positive, and that is this football game.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB - 69% Available

Rodriguez Jr. should not be a sleeper, but he is owned like it (31%). He has (26) Rushing Attempts over his last two games and is now the clear RB1 on this depth chart. Rodriguez Jr. has (20) Red Zone Attempts this season, the most on the team. He has (7) Red Zone Attempts over his last three games.

The Vikings will be taking on the Commanders, and they are 23rd versus Running Backs. They also look incompetent on offense, so perhaps this favors a late run script for the Commanders.

Blake Corum, RB - 78% Available

Blake Corum's 7 carries vs the Panthers in yards gained:



13

6

14

6

2 (TD)

34

6



zero fat in his game. no wasted movement. good player! pic.twitter.com/HxxmXeaaOV — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 2, 2025

The Rams have been vocal that they will be limiting the snaps of Kyren Williams ahead of the playoffs. We expect that this 70-30 split will be around 50-50. Corum has had non less than (7) Attempts in a game since Week 6, and this game is very likely to net him double-digits.

Corum also has (6) Red Zone Attempts over his last three games and he now gets an average Cardinals Run Stop that is very thin on offense, favoring a very likely late-game run script.

DeVaughn Vele, WR - 92% Available

If we get THIS Devaughn Vele on a regular basis the Saints offense could flourish pic.twitter.com/icKUpMnpRt — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) December 1, 2025

This trade took awhile to surface to relevancy, but it now has. Vele has played >80% of snaps over his last three games, a mark that he had not remotely touched prior. Vele is the clear WR2 and with Olave banged up, Vele only see's a higher Target Share. He has (15) Targets over his last two games.

The Buccaneers will favor Shough this week, and they also favor Vele as they are bottom-10 in defense versus Wide Receivers.

Pat Bryant, WR - 98% Available

Pat Bryant is starting to out-snap and out-target Troy Franklin 👀



Name a sleeper start for Week 14 👇 pic.twitter.com/5F9LcE7RhB — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 5, 2025

Bryant has been rising on this offense as he now has (13) Targets over his last two games. Bryant also played a season-best 70% of snaps in Week 13, 17% more than Troy Franklin. There is a very good chance that Bryant is becoming the WR2.

The Broncos will take on the Raiders this week. They rank 29th versus Wide Receivers.

Adonai Mitchell, WR - 66% Available

Mitchell has worked himself into a Garrett Wilson-esque role. He has (25) Targets over his last three games, including a deep-ball touchdown in Week 13, marking the first of Mitchell's career.

Over this timeframe, Mitchell is playing in a 30% Target Share. The Dolphins are 10th versus Wide Receivers, but volume trumps all, especially off of waivers/free agency.

