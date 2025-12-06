Best Week 14 DFS Lineup Stacks: Tyler Shough, DeVaughn Vele Plus 4 Others

There is always the matter of risk versus reward. In DFS, this rules as king. You must find the highest upside that outweighs what may be high, or low risk. The goal is to find the edge, and leverage it to your own profitability. A sound strategy for doing this is stacking players on the same team. This will often be Quarterback-Wide Receiver and when you find a game of high-scoring output, this should be able to pay you out. These are the lineup stacks we love in Week 14.

Lamar Jackson/Zay Flowers

Jackson will be active, despite some mid-week concern. He will slot in to face a Steelers defense that is 28th versus Quarterbacks. He may have struggled in DFS last week, but Jackson did throw for (246) Yards. I would expect he only continues to play better. This is a peak spot at home versus a divisional rival.

Flowers is working himself to a 27% Target Share in this offense. He will face a Steelers secondary that is 31st versus Wide Receivers. Flowers does not score often, but if he did score, it would be this week.

Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams

On paper, this is not a high-leverage matchup, but it is one that I would play. Stafford is averaging 2.6x of this weeks salary ($8,000). They are passing the ball (7.8) times per Game in the Red Zone.

Davante Adams is the hottest player in fantasy football 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2o7l0cHmSB — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 4, 2025

Adams is the #1 Red Zone Wide Receiver in the NFL. He has (28) Targets and (13) Receptions for a stunning (12) Touchdowns. I've never seen anything like the goal-line success that these two have worked out. The footwork of Adams is legendary stuff.

Bo Nix/Courtland Sutton

This is a week where Nix is undervalued at $7,700. In this matchup, he should be priced as a Top-7 Quarterback, being that he is the QB7 in Fantasy Football. We will take advantage as he is also averaging 2.5x of this weeks salary.

Sutton has (10) Red Zone Targets on the year, but (4) have come over the last three weeks. We have seen Troy Franklin come a tad bit down to earth which in turn, benefits Sutton. The Raiders are 26th versus Wide Receivers. Sutton did struggle for (3.9) FanDuel Points in their first meeting, but I would strongly bet against that poor output happening twice.

Jordan Love/Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson

Love is averaging 2.3x of this weeks salary ($7,400). He has certainly been boom-or-bust with four games <15 FanDuel Points and three games >25 Fanduel Points. I would favor Love's upside versus a Bears team that is 25th versus Quarterbacks. The Bears are also 25th in Sacks per Game while the Packers are 3rd in Sacks Allowed, so Love is protected.

Doubs has (14) Red Zone Targets, Top-10 in the NFL. The Bears are 29th versus Wide Receivers.

In Watson's five games back, he already had (3) Touchdowns. He also had (22) Targets over his last three games he plays at a very explosive rate with (17.3) Yards per Reception, or 5th highest among qualified Wide Receivers.

Tyler Shough/DeVaughn Vele

This is an ultra-sleeper pick. Shough is $6,600, but he is with >18 FanDuel Points in two of his last three games, and now facing a 30th ranked Buccaneers unit versus Quarterbacks.

If we get THIS Devaughn Vele on a regular basis the Saints offense could flourish pic.twitter.com/icKUpMnpRt — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) December 1, 2025

Vele is playing to (15) Targets over his last two games. It appears that he has a rapport with Shough that he did not have with Spencer Rattler. Through nine weeks, Vele had played one game >50% of snaps. In his last three games. Vele has played >80% of snaps.

