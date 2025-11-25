Saints Rookie Emerging As Potential Fantasy Football Breakout Star

The New Orleans Saints are a disaster this season and it seems like they're headed for a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The offense has struggled behind quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. The running backs have struggled with injuries, led by Kendre Miller's season-ending injury and Alvin Kamara's recent injury. As a result, the Saints are going to need to turn to an unproven rookie down the stretch.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested backup running back Devin Neal could be a breakout option for fantasy football managers down the stretch this year, especially considering Kamara's potential injury.

Devin Neal could be a solid fantasy football option

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) defends during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints turned their backfield over to Neal following Alvin Kamara's knee injury on Sunday," Kay wrote. "With the longtime Saints star exiting in the first half of Week 12's tilt against the Falcons, Neal stepped up to the fill void—tallying 61 yards on 12 touches. Neal was promoted to the RB2 job last month after it was revealed Kendre Miller would miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign with a torn ACL.

"While Neal had only seen limited usage prior to Sunday, the rookie sixth-rounder has the talent to be a lead back and displayed a quick rapport with quarterback Tyler Shough (the pair linked up for five catches on seven targets for 43 yards). The severity of Kamara's injury remains to be seen, making Neal a speculative pickup leading up to New Orleans' upcoming showdown against the Dolphins. If the starter can't give it a go in Week 13, he will be locked in as a high-end flex, low-end RB2 play."

Neal has looked like a solid pass catcher out of the backfield. If Kamara misses time, they're going to be forced to make Neal the lead running back in New Orleans.

As a result, he's likely going to see 20 touches per game down the stretch. The only issue could be Kamara returning from injury, but if the star running back sits out, the rookie running back will take on the full offensive load.

More NFL: Tyler Shough's Hot Streak Could Drastically Change Saints' NFL Draft Plan