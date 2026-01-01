Fantasy Football Week 18 WR/CB Matchups: Play Luther Burden III, Not Xavier Worthy

Week 18 of the NFL Season will always throw us for a whirlwind. We must consider who is playing and how hard they may be playing. Seasons are over for many as other teams have clinched their playoff seedings. It is unique, but it is also possible to succeed in Fantasy Football if we dissect the matchups to accuracy. Today, we look at some high, and low leverage Wide Receiver vs Cornerback Matchups.

Projected Shadow Coverages

Nico Collins vs Sauce Gardner

Gardner has been hurt of recent and the Colts have unfortunately been eliminated. Nonetheless, they plan to put Sauce on Nico Collins for a shadow coverage. Gardner has lacked his elite level of play this year as he is permitting an truly average (0.28) Fantasy Points per Route Run. I would not deem this to be a bad matchup for Collins, nor a high-leverage one. It is very average for average output.

Quentin Johnston vs Patrick Surtain II

#Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II has twice as many pass breakups (6) as receptions allowed (3) when targeted downfield this season 🤯



(via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/XYdK5lw1qb — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) December 31, 2025

The Chargers are going to be sitting Justin Herbert this week. That means that Trey Lance will get the start. This is definitely a downgrade on top of an already tough matchup for Johnston. He gets one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in a shadow coverage. To not surprise, Surtain is playing to elite numbers, allowing (0.16) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Wan'Dale Robinson vs Cowboys Secondary

The Cowboys are going to be fielded a mixed bags of cornerbacks this week. Trevon Diggs was just released and Daron Bland will not be active. This shows us a cast of Trikweze Bridges, Shavon Revel, and Reddy Stewart. This should not help the already-bad 32nd Ranked Coverage that the Cowboys have fielded gate-to-wire. Robinson should be able to thrive as much as Jaxson Dart allows.

Luther Burden III vs Lions Secondary

Luther Burden III's receptions vs. the 49ers:



Note the different alignments, motions, and route types. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/pJewsUyJla — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 31, 2025

The Lions have one last game in their disappointing season. This has them facing the Bears. Surely, the Lions will fight to end strong under Dan Campbell. However, their coverage is very bad, ranking 31st in the NFL versus Wide Receivers.

I will state that we love DJ Moore this week as well. However, Burden III is the best man that the Bears have running routes. He is racking up (0.57) Fantasy Points per Route Run — elite numbers. Better yet, Burden III plays in the slot quite a bit, and the Lions worst defender has been Amik Robertson, who allows (0.4) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

Jakobi Meyers vs Titans Secondary

The Jaguars are still fighting for a hopeful shot at the #1 seed. Regardless, they fight for the best seed that they may get. This game does matter for Jacksonville. This bodes very well for Meyers, above all Jaguars pass-catchers.

Meyers is essentially the WR1, ahead of Brian Thomas Jr. He gets a Titans coverage that is 28th versus Wide Receivers. The rapport is building quickly between Meyers and Trevor Lawrence, and the contract extension that Meyers just received was no surprise. He earned it, and he should do well in this matchup.

Low-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Xavier Worthy vs Eric Stokes (LVR)

Stokes covers the left side of the field a very excluse 95% of the time. This is where Worthy plays 65% of his snaps. These two will see each other quite a bit this Sunday.

Worthy has been very disappointing this year. Nonetheless, some of you may consider him as other Wide Receivers are being played cautiously this week. I would tell you — Do Not Start Worthy. Stokes is elite in coverage, allowing (0.16) Fantasy Points per Route Run. He is a rare bright spot on this bad Raiders team.

Ladd McConkey vs Ja'Quan McMillan (DEN)

McConkey has been subject to some tough matchups this year. This lives on against McMillan. The Broncos are 2nd versus Wide Receivers, and McMillan is allowing (0.2) Fantasy Points per Route Run. McMillan will cover the slot 94% of the time, and McConkey will play in the slot 62% of the time. Not to mention, Trey Lance is playing at Quarterback this Sunday.

Deebo Samuel vs Cooper DeJean (PHI)

He is playing with his 3rd String Quarterback, Josh Johnson. This does not help an already difficult matchup. DeJean is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, allowing (0.2) Fantasy Points per Route Run. DeJean covers the slot 78% of the time, and Samuel plays in the slot 64% of the time. The Eagles are 4th versus Wide Receivers as it is, so it is all-around a bad Week 18 for Samuel.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: