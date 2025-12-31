Parker Washington, Luther Burden III, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 18

As we approach Week 18 of the fantasy football season, players competing in championship matchups are on the hunt for wide receiver streaming options that can provide a crucial edge. With playoff implications on the line, finding the right WRs to fill your lineup could be the difference between hoisting the trophy or falling short.

Two names to watch this week are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington and Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III, along with several other high-upside options. Both Burden III and Washington have shown flashes of production in favorable matchups, making them intriguing targets for managers looking to maximize points in the final week. Let’s break down the top fantasy streaming options for Week 18.

Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is forced out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington is currently the WR36, averaging 11 fantasy points per game this season. He’s put together a solid overall fantasy campaign, recording seven games with double-digit fantasy points. That includes his two most recent performances, where he erupted for 26.5 points against the Broncos in Week 16 and followed it up with 19 points versus the Colts in Week 17.

This week, Washington draws a favorable matchup against the Titans, who rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. With Tennessee struggling to contain WRs, Washington should have plenty of opportunities to deliver another productive fantasy performance.

Chicago Bears Luther Burden III

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) makes a catch against the New York Giants during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Burden III is currently WR48, averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game. The rookie, who operated as the Bears’ WR4 in snap counts until Week 10, has made the most of his opportunities when given increased usage. He has recorded four double-digit fantasy performances this season, including each of his last three games: 11 points in Week 14, 14.4 in Week 15, and a breakout 27.8 in Week 17 after missing Week 16 with an injury.

With Bears teammate Rome Odunze potentially set to miss his fifth consecutive game, Burden could continue to see an expanded role in the offense. If Odunze remains sidelined, Burden should see increased opportunities in the passing game and remain a viable fantasy option moving forward.

New York Jets Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mitchell is currently WR69, averaging 5.9 fantasy points per game. He has three double-digit fantasy performances on the season, and his role has expanded significantly since being acquired by the Jets at the trade deadline. From Weeks 11–17, Mitchell has averaged nearly eight targets per game, a sharp increase from the two targets per game he averaged from Weeks 1–9.

Given this jump in volume, Mitchell should have plenty of opportunities to produce against the Bills. However, the matchup is challenging, as Buffalo ranks fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.

Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Chimere Dike is currently WR48, averaging 7.5 fantasy points per game. He’s put together a solid rookie season for the Titans, posting six double-digit fantasy performances, including his two most recent outings, 13 points in Week 16 and 10.2 in Week 17.

Dike now faces the Jaguars, who rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. The matchup gives him a reasonable path to continued production as a deeper fantasy option.

Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball down the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tucker is currently WR37, averaging 9.8 fantasy points per game. He’s had an up-and-down season, recording five double-digit fantasy performances across 16 games while also posting four outings under five fantasy points.

In his two most recent games, Tucker has delivered steady production with 9.4 fantasy points in Week 16 against Houston on four catches for 43 yards on five targets, adding two carries for 11 yards, followed by 9.9 points in Week 17 on five catches for 49 yards on six targets. He now faces the Chiefs in Week 18, who rank 12th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.

