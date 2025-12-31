Play Michael Mayer and These 5 Other Underpriced DFS Players in Week 18

Do you aspire to be a sharp DFS player? I may not have the blueprint, but I an surely guide you in the right direction. Today, we look for players that may be underpriced in Week 18. It is not all about finding the output. It is also about finding value at-cost. Look to these best plays to use in a unique Week 18 DFS Slate.

Cam Ward, QB — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

This is not the sexiest pick, but it is an underpriced one. Over Ward's last 7 Games, he has scored at least (12) Points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Ward is averaging well over 2x of his salary in this time. This is above-average.

In Week 18, the Titans take on the Jaguars. Though it is viewed as a tough matchup, the Jaguars are actually just 18th versus Quarterbacks. This will be a game of pass script, favoring higher output for Ward with a higher expected pass rate.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB — $7,700 (FanDuel) | $7,100 (DraftKings)

Etienne Jr. is averaging (18.9) Touches per Game since the beginning of November. Without Bhayshul Tuten being a threat, he is a high-volume NFL running back in a high-caliber NFL offense. Given his volume, I believe that Etienne Jr. should be priced up there with Chase Brown and James Cook. However, he is priced alongside an injured Javonte Williams and a split-back in Kyren Williams.

The Jaguars take on the Titans this week, who rank 20th versus Running Backs. We would expect the Jacksonville gets up in this game, thus favoring a run script.

Audric Estime, RB — $5,800 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

Estime is a starter in Week 18. That is enough to call this an underprice. The Saints have also risen to become the FPI 23rd Best Offense. This is not elite, but it is neither bad. They can move the ball and Estime helped show this with 14 Attempts for 94 Yards in Week 17.

The volume is worth considering. Estime should have no less than (10) Attempts this week and more likely trending towards (20). The Saints face the Falcons who are just 19th versus Running Backs. This should be a relatively competitive game.

Chris Olave, WR — $8,300 (FanDuel) | $7,400 (DraftKings)

Chris Olave this season:



155 targets (career-high)

100 receptions (career-high)

1,163 receiving yards (career-high)

9 TDs (career-high) pic.twitter.com/aDBbjBCNft — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 28, 2025

By no means is Olave cheap. However, he is cheaper than his output suggests. Olave has performed near that of Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba since Tyler Shough tookover play-calling duties. In Olave's last 7 Games, he has (7) Touchdowns. Olave is also averaging (10.1) Targets per Game over his last six games.

Olave will face the Falcons defense in Week 18. They are just 21st versus Wide Receivers. AJ Terrell also is not projected to shadow Olave. In their previous matchup, Olave had (13) Targets, (9) Receptions, and (70) Yards. That is recognizable volume.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR — $6,300 (FanDuel) | $6,100 (DraftKings)

A couple factors are at hand here. First, Robinson is a WR1 on his team. That is worth something of great value. The Giants are the FPI 11th Best Offense in the NFL. To price their WR1 so cheaply is very notable.

The other factor is quite simple — the Cowboys defense is bad. In fact, they just released Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys are 32nd versus Wide Receivers. In their previous meeting, Robinson was the WR2, behind Malik Nabers. Even then, Robinson went 8-for-142 and (1) Touchdown.

Michael Mayer, TE — $5,200 (FanDuel) | $3,500 (DraftKings)

They really showcased Michael Mayer with 10 targets.



Got him isolated vs a slot corner and he gets square and hits a nice jab step back inside. Lots of separation. pic.twitter.com/mL0L0LIKNh — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) December 29, 2025

The Raiders target the Tight End at the 3rd highest rate in the NFL (9.5 per Game). Mayer is the sole Tight End after Brock Bowers was listed out for the season. By default, we very well can see 7+ Targets shift towards Mayer. He is a starting Tight End on many NFL teams.

The Chiefs are 8th versus Tight Ends. They have also seemingly quit the season. Mayer will get his volume one way or another.

