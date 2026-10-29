Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Matthew Golden vs. A.J. Brown

Two WRs slated to be two of the better WRs in fantasy football for the rest of 2026, Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden and New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown, are coming off down fantasy outings in Week 7. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should plug into their starting lineups between Golden and Brown in Week 8.

A.J. Brown

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown, who had a terrible fantasy outing in Week 6 in his first game back since Week 1, had a slightly better, but still discouraging, performance in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. He had three receptions on six targets for 48 yards. In Week 8, he will try to bounce back against the 1-5 Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are currently allowing the 14th-most passing yards per game, 227.5. WRs have struggled to generate fantasy points against them. The Dolphins are giving up the third-fewest standard and the second-fewest PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs. Miami, in their last two games, have allowed an opposing WR to log over 70 receiving yards and a TD in each contest.

Fantasy managers also should have no worries about Brown being limited in Week 8 due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. In Week 6, he played in 76% of snaps, and in Week 7 he played in 91% of snaps.

Matthew Golden

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during warmups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden is coming off his worst fantasy outing since Week 2. In Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, he had six receptions for 39 yards. He could have had a much better fantasy outing, with a few near catches, as he went to log double-digit targets for the fourth time in seven games this season, recording 12. His Week 8 opponent will be the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers in 2026 are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the league, 195.7. That limited yardage has shown up in making them a tough team for opposing WRs to get fantasy points against. They are allowing the seventh-fewest PPR and the fifth-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs in the NFL. The Panthers have allowed 102, 24, and 27 receiving yards to WR2s in their last three games. None of those WRs recorded any TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 8 between Brown and Golden, Brown should sit, and Golden should start.

Outside of this start-and-sit debate, both are great starting options this week in fantasy. The one separator that makes Golden a better starting option has just been his production throughout the season. Brown is the caliber of player to put up a top-5 fantasy outing every time he steps on the field, but in 2026 Golden is too. And with the way Brown has looked so far, predicting him to break his streak of poor play against a team where WRs have consistently not put forth good fantasy outings is too big a variable to make him a better starting option against a WR who currently ranks as WR9 in PPR fantasy formats.

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