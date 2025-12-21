How A Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 16 Return Will Affect Michael Wilson In Fantasy

The Arizona Cardinals have been battered with injuries throughout the season thus far. In a vastly desired return, the Cardinals offense could welcome back one of its biggest stars: star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

The former No. 4 overall pick has missed each of the last two games with a heel injury, raising concerns over his status in Week 16. He enters Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as a game-time decision, despite previously returning to practice earlier this week.

Harrison’s status has remained up in the air throughout the week, but the second-year wideout has yet to be ruled out. He remains one of the top targets in Arizona’s passing game despite missing time during the year, entering Week 16 ranked third among the offense in targets, receptions and receiving yards in just 10 games.

He’s hauled in 40 of his 69 targets for 594 yards and four touchdowns, building on a solid rookie campaign from a season ago. In fantasy, Harrison has offered immensely valuable production at times during the season. His return could have a strong impact on fellow wideout Michael Wilson, who has emerged with dominant production during Harrison’s absence.

The star wideout’s return, though welcome among the Cardinals offense, could have a massive impact on this week’s fantasy slate. Here’s how Harrison’s first game back since Week 13 could affect Wilson’s fantasy output:

Michael Wilson Projected To Move To Fantasy Benches With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Return

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a touchdown catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Harrison back, Wilson’s fantasy production could take a notable hit against one of the better secondaries in the NFL. Over his last five games, while Harrison has dealt with absences due to an appendectomy and his aforementioned heel injury, Wilson has averaged 23.1 points among PPR leagues. That span includes two WR1 finishes in Week 11 and Week 14, posting 535 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that stretch.

Harrison could take away valuable targets for one of the league’s top receivers since Week 11 in his return, but could offer significant fantasy production of his own. Still, splitting targets could see Wilson reduced to a WR2 role in the passing game, sharing the workload with Harrison and star tight end Trey McBride.

McBride remains the team’s leading receiver by a vast margin and should stay largely unaffected with cemented volume in the Cardinals’ passing attack. Wilson’s case to start will take a significant hit with Harrison’s return, though, potentially putting an end to a dominant streak of production from the 25-year-old.

The Falcons will provide a tough matchup for the Cardinals’ offense, entering Week 16 boasting the eight-ranked pass defense in the NFL.

